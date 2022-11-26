Jarace Walker Carving Path to NBA Through No. 2 Houston – NBA Draft Digest

With five games under his belt, Houston forward Jarace Walker is fitting in nicely with a seasoned Houston Cougars team.

A likely Lottery selection come 2023 Draft night, Walker is averaging a respectable 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals through five games, all while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

But while Walker’s stats will certainly earn him some draft acclaim, they’re not as flashy compared to Brandon Miller’s, Anthony Black’s and others of the college world.

