Jaquez Takes Over in UCLA Men’s Basketball Win Over Bellarmine

The Bruins trailed for a mere 24 seconds Sunday evening, but the Knights made sure to keep them on their toes again.

Well. 19 UCLA men’s basketball (5-2) managed to beat Bellarmine (2-5) by a score of 81-60, a notable improvement on their 75-62 win over the newly-minted Division I program in November 2021. The rematch at Pauley Pavilion one year later was hardly ever in blowout territory, though, as the Knights continued to pester the Bruins with their quick passes and knockdown outside shooting.

What ultimately kept them from staging a real comeback down the stretch was guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and his season-high 27 points on 13-of-17 shooting. Behind his lead scoring effort, UCLA overcame a few bumps in the road to best Bellarmine in nonconference play for the second season in a row.

