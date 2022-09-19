Japan’s Ayaka Furue falls to 3rd at AmazingCre Portland Classic

Japan’s Ayaka Furue finished in a five-way tie for third at the AmazingCre Portland Classic on Sunday, two strokes behind Winner Andrea Lee of the United States.

Furue fired one eagle, four birdies and two bogeys for a final-round 4-under 68 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, to end the tournament at 17-under 271. Daniela Darquea of ​​Ecuador ended second, one shot behind Lee who was one of two players to share the lead with the Japanese after the third round.

Furue canceled out her birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 with back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and ninth.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue hits off the seventh tee during the final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic on Sept. 18, 2022, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. (Kyodo)

Her eagle on the par-5 10th gave her a lift with the 22-year-old making birdie on her next hole and also on the 16th, but she could not catch Lee, who had an eight-birdie 66 on the day, nor Darquea who also shot 66.

“It’s frustrating. I couldn’t quite calm myself (over the ball),” said Furue. “I’ll have good rest and I hope to concentrate to show my best from next week onward.”

Hinako Shibuno started the day in fourth, but a Nightmare 4-over round that included three bogeys and two double bogeys sent her sliding down the Leaderboard to 28th.

“Not taking chances in the first half of the round was a reflection of my performance for the day which is disappointing,” said the 2019 British Open winner.

“My feel and timing weren’t matching across the board. I feel I really played a silly round of golf.”

Ayako Uehara, the other Japanese playing on the weekend, had an even-par 72 on Sunday and finished 44th.

Related coverage:

Golf: Furue tied for lead, Shibuno 4th at Portland Classic

Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest Winner of Japanese major

Golf: Hataoka 7th, Lopez wins at Dana Open