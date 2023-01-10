Japanese Translator finds own words in writing through special Chemistry with Donald Keene



Translator Yukio Kakuchi is seen in Tokyo’s Kita Ward in February 2022. (Mainichi/Tadahiko Mori)

TOKYO — “Translations are original, independent pieces.” So said Yukio Kakuchi, who for decades has translated works written by Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene (1922-2019).

The 74-year-old expanded on his profession in a 90-minute class, as part of a translation career exploration course, at Tokyo’s Toyo University in November 2022. Kakuchi’s job was to render the US-born scholar’s English Essays and other works on Japan’s literature, culture, history and people into Japanese. Before some 150 online and offline participants, he shared his views on what makes translation and writing so challenging, but also rewarding.

Kakuchi Revealed that it had been more than 10 years since he became close friends with Keene when the Scholar asked him out of the blue, “Would you be so kind as to translate my works?” From that point on, Kakuchi was no longer enjoying leisurely homemade meals at Keene’s dining table, but was instead hunched over a writing desk with piles of books.



Translator Yukio Kakuchi gives a talk before students and others at Toyo University in Tokyo on Nov. 24, 2022. (Mainichi/Chinami Takeichi)

“I had never studied that much in my life before,” Kakuchi said as he recalled his first ever task of translating Keene’s work on the history of modern Japanese literature, which encompassed everything from I-novels and wartime pieces to critiques and plays. “I tried reading the Scripts of Kabuki playwright (Kawatake) Mokuami out loud. I couldn’t stand (Japanese author) Dazai Osamu, but I did a whole chapter on him.”

When translating “Emperor of Japan: Meiji and His World, 1852-1912,” one of Keene’s representative works, Kakuchi went through all the material cited in the original research — some 450 pieces in Japanese, English, and French.

Kakuchi knew that Keene was sensitive to language, and that he chose his words carefully from a wide range of possibilities. He was especially impressed with Keene’s translation of the opening lines of Yasunari Kawabata’s novel “Snow Country,” which went: “The depths of the night had turned white.” While another translator, Edward Seidensticker, rendered this same sentence as “The earth lay white under the night sky,” Kakuchi thinks that Keene wanted to Somehow Preserve and Capture the Poetic echo of Kawabata’s pairing of the Japanese words “yoru” (night) and “soko” (bottom).

Just as many Western Readers rely solely on translations to appreciate Japanese literature, the majority of people in Japan read only Kakuchi’s translations to understand Keene’s views. Thus, Kakuchi said he was determined to produce translations that match up with the fine quality of Keene’s works.



Footage of a 2006 talk between Donald Keene, right on screen, and Translator Yukio Kakuchi is shown during an event in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Feb. 23, 2022. (Mainichi/Chinami Takeichi)

After realizing that a successful translation rests on good writing, Kakuchi devoted himself to the activity, repeating the cycle of writing, reading over what he wrote, and writing some more. While Keene always checked every draft written by Kakuchi before they were published, he never made direct changes as he did not want to Disrupt the flow, rhythm, or “breath” of Kakuchi’s writing, which had taken on a life of its own. Instead of making corrections, Keene apparently provided hints, and had Kakuchi rewrite the draft himself. The Translator became “hooked on” the writing process, which was like an Endless quest to find the right words to express the ideas in his head.

Kakuchi now views translating as an intense “quarrel” with himself to find his own words that can capture what he knows is in the original text. If the words he comes up with do not quite match what he grasped from the original text, he says he will continue this “quarrel” to push his thoughts forward. The Translator said, “We write because we want to know where this quarrel will lead us and where the quarrel will arrive at in the end.” This Mindset was something he learned from Keene, who often said, “You never truly know where your thoughts will take you unless you start writing.”

Throughout the lecture, Kakuchi emphasized that he viewed his profession as “writing the same work anew based on Keene’s excellent material,” and repeated this description many times over as if to make sure that every student would remember it as the takeaway message. Meanwhile, he mentioned, just once, the reward that awaited him when he reached the very last sentence of his translation. “This was the moment I finally understood what Keene was thinking in the form of my own words in Japanese,” he said.

After Kakuchi’s talk, Toyo University student Qiujiang Zhou said, “I was surprised that Keene, who is famous for writing and translating, didn’t write (certain works) in Japanese and had Kakuchi translate them for him.” Her friend Chinatsu Kawamoto said, “Listening to Kakuchi’s lecture, I felt it’s important to know the author to guess what he or she felt when writing a specific passage.”

Kakuchi told this Reporter that sometimes, Keene told stories from his past in Japanese while copying phrases exactly as they were written in Kakuchi’s translations. Kakuchi, who has spent a lot of time with Keene through sessions of drinking, chatting, and discussing drafts, must have been able to grasp what Keene was thinking and find the right words for them. This must be why Keene liked the translations as much as if they were his own words.

It sounds as if the author and the translator had a special chemistry, both in person and on the page. This is echoed in a passage from “Nihon Bungaku no Naka e,” a transcription of Keene’s interviews in Japanese first published in 1979. Keene says, “When the Translator is genuinely interested in what I’ve written and takes the time to thoroughly absorb the meaning before writing it out in their own words, they can reproduce meanings and nuances that are almost no different from my original writing. In some cases, the translation can even be better than the original.”

(By Chinami Takeichi, The Mainichi Staff Writer)