Japanese artist Manami Ishimura exhibition set to open at OSU Gardiner Gallery of Art

An exhibition of works by Japanese artist Manami Ishimura opens Jan. 19 at the Gardiner Gallery of Art in the Bartlett Center on Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater campus.

The exhibition, titled “Ripple,” includes three large sculptural works made of PETG plastic using a 3D pen and monofilament. Each sculpture is suspended in the air by almost invisible fishing wire, appearing as if the organic forms are floating in space.

Inspired by her time living in a Buddhist temple in Lamphun, Thailand, Ishimura’s creative process uses repetitive movements as a method to create a representation of a meditative-like state. She uses artificial materials in her work, such as PETG plastic that melts at 170 degrees Fahrenheit and gradually returns to a solid state in 10 seconds. This transition between liquid and solid states allows Ishimura to explore liminal and transitory states of being and the dynamism of creation.

“Like the transition from a seed to a sprout, this 10-second interval embodies the dynamic boundary between emptiness and substance, between inanimate elements and living organisms,” Ishimura said. “For example, a seed is not regarded as life, yet it contains potential life. Once it sprouts, at some point the seed transitions into a living organism.”

Ishimura was born in Tokyo and received her BFA in sculpture at Tama Art University in 2012 and an MFA in sculpture and ceramics at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2018. Throughout her career, Ishimura has strived to depict the ephemeral beauty of Moments that generally go unsee

“We are exceedingly happy to welcome Ishimura to the Gardiner Gallery and for the opportunity to share her work and her practice with the OSU students and community,” said Gardiner Gallery director Lindsay Aveilhé.

As part of her visit, Ishimura will give an artist talk and conduct a workshop at the Prairie Art Center, where she will teach students how to create sculptures using 3D pens.

“Ripple” is on view from Jan. 19 Thu Feb. 17. The gallery is open 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and is free to the public. A closing reception will take place from 5 to 7 pm, Feb. 15, with the artist talk at 6 pm

This Gardiner Gallery of Art special exhibition is sponsored by OSU Student Fees, The College of Arts and Sciences, the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.