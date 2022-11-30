Japan vs Spain: Predictions, tips & betting odds

A draw could be enough to see both sides through to the knockout stages and Backing a low-scoring game makes plenty of sense

Spain face Japan in the final game in Group E with both sides knowing they have a good chance to progress to the last 16.

La Roja will qualify for the knockout stages if they avoid defeat, while the Japanese will qualify with a win.

A draw could also be enough for Hajime Moriyasu’s men depending on what happens in the other match involving Costa Rica and Germany.

Japan vs Spain latest odds

The Asian side are Outsiders for the game with bet365 offering them at 8/1 (9.00)although Spain will be wary of a team that was capable of beating Germany 2-1 in their opening contest.

Japan did however then lose to Costa Rica and Luis Enrique’s side are priced at 4/11 (1.36) to inflict another defeat on the Japanese.

The draw Meanwhile is offered at 15/4 (4.75).

Japan vs Spain first goal scorer odds

Alvaro Morata came off the bench and scored the opener in Spain’s 1-1 draw against Germany and the Atletico Madrid striker is priced at 10/3 (4.33) to break the deadlock once more.

Dani Olmo scored first in the opening game of the tournament for the 2010 world Champions and the RB Leipzig forward can be backed at 13/2 (7.50) with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio at 6/1 (7.00).

For Japan, Takuma Asano is the shortest priced player to net first at 11/1 (12.00).

Japan vs Spain preview

With over 2.5 goals priced at 8/11 (1.73) the oddsmakers think this will be a high scoring game but there could be value in going against the market and backing a tight clash.

Spain looks like a strong defensive unit and are likely to concede few chances, so the question is how many goals they will score at the other end.

Changes are expected in Luis Enrique’s line-up and despite the 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in the opening match, Spain sometimes have problems breaking down defensive sides.

Japan will be resolutely organized and will look to frustrate La Roja, and opposing more than three goals in the game could appeal.

Japan vs Spain tips and predictions

Under 2.5 goals offers value at 11/10 (2.10) while no goal before minute 27 at 5/6 (1.83) should also be of interest.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365