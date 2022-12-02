Japan VAR goal vs Spain; was it a goal? reaction, video, Germany vs Costa Rica, news, updates

Fifa has moved to explain a controversial VAR decision in Japan’s defeat of Spain that effectively knocked Germany out of the World Cup.

The Asian Giants went down to an early Alvaro Morata header before stunning Spain with two goals inside three minutes early in the second half of their Group E clash.

But it was the lead up to Japan’s second goal that will be a talking point for a long time.

A ball across the box appeared to be heading out before a Desperate Kaoru Mitoma stretched to drag it back for Ao Tanakato to bundle it home.

Japan’s forward #09 Kaoru Mitoma (L) crosses the ball for his team’s second goal… but was it out? Source: AFP

A VAR review determined that the goal should stand even though multiple angles suggested there was a gap between the ball and the touch line.

English great Gary Neville said in commentary for ITV: “The high cam that is on the line does suggest that there might be some of the ball over the line.

“But from that very first offside goal, Ecuador vs Qatar in game one, I’ve struggled with it a little bit that we’ve not been given the correct angles. It just doesn’t feel right.

“In the Premier League we see all the VAR cameras, here we don’t.”

Scottish ITV commentator Ally McCoist said the sequence of events was “unbelievable” considering nobody could see why the original decision was overturned.

“That is absolutely amazing,” they said.

“I thought for all intents and purposes, I thought it was out, obviously not they’ve scrutinized through VAR.”

Spain were shellshocked and struggled to react, going on to lose the match 2-1.

It meant Japan topped the group with Germany dumped ou for the second World Cup in a row despite beating Costa Rica 4-2

It also cost Germany a staggering $19 million (AUD), the prize money awarded for making the next stage in the tournament.

Speaking after the match Spain Coach Luis Enrique said he was in disbelief at the decision to award the goal.

“I have seen a photo that must have been tampered with, it cannot be that this photo is real. It has to be manipulated,” he said.

“I felt that something fishy was going on when the VAR took as much time as it did to decide… I have nothing to say.

“Luckily the team only goes into Collapse mode once every four years, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to cope.”

Fifa, meanwhile, claimed the “curvature of the ball” had kept it in, a fact that was dismissed by former referee Keith Hackett who told the Telegraph in the UK “It should never have been a goal”.

“It might be time to think about binning VAR.”

It could have been even worse for Spain, who looked destined for a staggering exit after Costa Rica took a shock lead against Germany.

The four time world Champions however Struck back but it wasn’t enough to prevent a Disastrous World Cup exit.

Spain survived, progressing thanks to their superior goal difference, on a night that was far more terrifying than they had anticipated — and Japan secured a hugely unlikely achievement.

“We are through, that’s the important thing,” Morata said.

“Another slip-up and we are going home.

“We have to continue with confidence in ourselves (but) it cannot happen again because we’ll be going home.”