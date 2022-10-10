Japan to face Brazil in last 8 at Worlds

Japan powered past host the Netherlands 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 in its last pool game of the Women’s volleyball world Championship Sunday, setting up a quarterfinal Showdown with Brazil.

Outside hitters Arisa Inoue and Mayu Ishikawa led with 15 points each for Japan, which finished third in Pool E with seven wins and two losses.

Despite closing the second group phase strongly, Inoue said world No. 6 Japan needed to tighten its defense for Tuesday’s Clash with No. 2 Brazil. The South American team finished second in the group, suffering just one defeat when Japan beat it 3-1 on Sept. 30.

Japanese players celebrate after winning a point against the Netherlands in a pool game of the Women’s volleyball world championship on Oct. 9, 2022, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (Kyodo)

“Our spikes were effective, but I personally want to fix the defensive side,” Inoue said. “From now on, if we lose, it’s over. I want us to keep our emotions under control and do our best.”

Coach Masayoshi Manabe’s team was guaranteed a quarterfinal berth — and a fifth-straight top-eight finish at Worlds — when results of other group games went its way on Saturday.

World No. 1 Italy finished top of the group and will face fourth-place China in the last eight.

Serbia will play Poland and the United States will battle Turkey on the other side of the quarterfinal bracket.

