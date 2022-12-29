Japan soccer Coach Moriyasu pledges to face the challenge with determination

The Japan Football Association has announced that men’s national team Coach Moriyasu Hajime is set to retain his post.

The JFA made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday.

JFA President Tashima Kozo said Moriyasu will lead the team through the 2026 World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The JFA says the body and Moriyasu basically agreed on a new contract and aim to reach a formal agreement early next year.

Moriyasu has become the first head coach to resume his job after a World Cup soccer tournament.

Moriyasu said the appointment is a great honor, but the difficulties and responsibilities of the mission make him feel tense. He said he will face each match with determination to see a new spectacle.

In the World Cup in Qatar, Japan advanced to the last 16 after beating powerhouses Germany and Spain in the group stage, but failed to reach the quarterfinals as the team had hoped.

Moriyasu said he has been frustrated after he failed to reach the objective in the World Cup while thinking about a possible way that could have led to a win.

He said he assumes that he will face more difficulties in the future activities, but will make use of his experiences in Japanese soccer and continue to face a challenge with Courage while responding to changes of the times.

He added that he will do his utmost to raise the prominence of players and Japanese soccer.