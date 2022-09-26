Japan loses 3rd straight at World Cup against France
Japan took its third straight loss of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on Monday, going down 67-53 to France following a final-quarter scoring drought.
The result leaves Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and world No. 8 Japan fifth in Group B with a 1-3 record ahead of its last group-stage game against world No. 3 host Australia on Tuesday.
Saori Miyazaki, with 13, was the only double-digit scorer for Japan, which managed just nine points after going into the fourth quarter trailing 48-44 at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.
Japan’s Women’s basketball team members (in red) look dejected after losing to France at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney on Sept. 26, 2022. (Kyodo)
Gabby Williams scored 16 and Iliana Rupert added 15 for Tokyo Games Bronze medalist France, which avenged its 87-71 Olympic semifinal loss to Japan while improving to 3-1 in group play.
Japan opened the tournament with a win over Mali before taking back-to-back losses against Serbia and Canada.
Well. 6 France side will play its final group game against No. 10 Serbia, currently 2-2, is Tuesday.
In Group A, the three-time Defending Champion United States improved to 4-0 with a 145-69 dismantling of South Korea.
