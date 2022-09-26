Japan loses 3rd straight at World Cup against France

Japan took its third straight loss of the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup on Monday, going down 67-53 to France following a final-quarter scoring drought.

The result leaves Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and world No. 8 Japan fifth in Group B with a 1-3 record ahead of its last group-stage game against world No. 3 host Australia on Tuesday.

Saori Miyazaki, with 13, was the only double-digit scorer for Japan, which managed just nine points after going into the fourth quarter trailing 48-44 at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Japan’s Women’s basketball team members (in red) look dejected after losing to France at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney on Sept. 26, 2022. (Kyodo)

Related coverage:

Basketball: Japan narrowly loses to Serbia at World Cup

Basketball: Japan Cruises to 89-56 win over Mali at Women’s World Cup

Gabby Williams scored 16 and Iliana Rupert added 15 for Tokyo Games Bronze medalist France, which avenged its 87-71 Olympic semifinal loss to Japan while improving to 3-1 in group play.

Japan opened the tournament with a win over Mali before taking back-to-back losses against Serbia and Canada.

Well. 6 France side will play its final group game against No. 10 Serbia, currently 2-2, is Tuesday.

In Group A, the three-time Defending Champion United States improved to 4-0 with a 145-69 dismantling of South Korea.