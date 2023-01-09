January filled with arts events you don’t want to miss

We’re trying some new things this year, and one of them is a “best bets” monthly calendar. As Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley continue to grow like grandma’s proverbial weeds, it’s increasingly challenging to tell you about everything that’s happening. But with our Weekly calendars, and now this new monthly one, we sure intend to make a good run at it. Let us know if you have an arts event for our February calendar by emailing Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at [email protected] Deadline is Jan. 25 to publish Feb. 5.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Bella Vista

855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org

The Bella Vista Historical Museum recently received two 100-year-old slot machines that were used at the Bella Vista Summer Resort at Lake Bella Vista in the 1920s. The Linebarger Brothers opened the resort in 1917 and kept it running every summer for over 30 years. The slot machines are now on permanent display in the Linebarger Room. Hours are 1-5 pm Wednesday through Sunday, and admission is free.

Crystal Bridges Museum

Bentonville

657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Through Jan. 30 — “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” Crystal Bridges’ first exhibition dedicated to fashion and “the first to present American fashion as a powerful Emblem of global visual culture, Amplified by movies, television, red carpets, and social media, “Temporary Exhibition Gallery. $12.

Through Jan. 31 — “Architecture at Home,” an outdoor architecture exhibition bringing together five prototypes for homes to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, Orchard Trail. Free.

Through March 20 — “Entre/Between,” a multi-sited exhibition presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, Early American Gallery. Free.

Through March 27 — “Loring Taoka: Plus/Minus,” inviting visitors to “engage with the pattern through Moments of optical disruption through the lenses of frosted glass, light boxes, gels, acrylics, and protrusions that pull the pattern off the wall ,” Contemporary Art Gallery. Free.

Jan. 23-March 13 — Studio 55+: Visual Art Journaling With Ruth Lawlor, 1-3 pm Mondays. $150.

21c Museum Hotel

Bentonville

21cmuseumhotels.com/museum

Jan. 14 — “Still, Life: Mourning, Meaning, Mending” — Featuring a diverse and acclaimed group of 47 artists from all over the world, the exhibit “explores how contemporary art offers Solace and insight, meaning and purpose,” through December 2023. Opening reception 4-6 pm Jan. 14 with remarks by Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites at 4:30 pm, followed by a presentation by Featured artist Portia Munson.

Rogers Historical Museum

Rogers

621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Jan. 14 — “The Etiquette of Courtship,” themed Tours of the turn-of-the-20th-century Hawkins House, through May 20. Free.

Jan. 14 — “From Portraits to Polaroids,” a selection of Photographs and cameras that illustrate the Evolution of photography from formal Portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography, Collections Gallery, through July 8. Free.

Arkansas Public Theatre

Rogers

arkansaspublictheatre.org

Jan. 20 — SeasonLeaks!, announcing Season 38, doors open at 6 pm with food and drinks, announcement at 7 pm $10.

February 10-26 — “Little Shop of Horrors,” 8 p.m.Feb. 10-11, 2 pm Feb. 12, again Feb. 16-19 and 23-26. Tickets on sale Jan. 13 at noon.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Springdale

Through Feb. 28 — “DigiKnow?,” an exhibit showcasing historic photos, how the museum preserves its images digitally, and ways visitors can do the same. Free.

Through Feb. 28 — “Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country,” a photo exhibit showcasing the beauty of the Buffalo National River and those who advocate for its preservation. Free.

TheatreSquared

to Fayetteville

777-7477 or theatre2.org

Jan. 25 — “Kim’s Convenience” by Ins Choi, the predecessor to the hit Comedy series on Netflix, through Feb. 19. $27 & up.

Walton Arts Center

to Fayetteville

443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org

Jan. 13 — Indie Films Central and South America, curated by Fayetteville Film Fest, 8 pm $15.

Jan. 14 — The 5 Browns, one family, five pianos and 50 fingers, 8 pm $10.

Jan. 17-22 — “Tootsie,” the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Showtimes vary by day. $41 & up.

Jan. 24 — Time for Three, a trio that transcends classification, with vocals, violin and double bass, 7 pm $18 & up.

Jan. 26 — Davina & The Vagabonds, 7:30 pm Sold out.

Jan. 27 — Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience, 7:30 pm Sold out.

Jan. 30 — The Music of Sam Cooke: The King of Soul, starring Bradd Marquis, 7 pm $29 & up.

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

Fort Smith

784-2787 or fsram.org

Jan. 22 — “Pablo Picasso: 25 Years of Edition Ceramics from the Rosenbaum Collection,” through April 23. Free.

These two slot machines were manufactured in the 1920s, the green one by the Caille Brothers Co. of Detroit and the gray one by the Mills Novelty Co. of Chicago. They are now on permanent exhibit in the Linebarger Room at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. (Courtesy Photos)

