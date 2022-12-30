January events get 2023 off to artsy start

The holiday season has subsided, but does that mean your fun has to grind to a halt? No way!

It is true that there are probably fewer arts-and-entertainment offerings in January than at any other time of the year in Vermont. Touring artists and local organizations need to take a breather after a busy fall, and you and your pocketbook might just want a respite as well.

Don’t deprive yourself, however, of events to enthrall and illuminate. We all require that kind of food for our hearts and souls, especially as the dark days of winter take hold. These events will be there for you when you’re ready for them.

January events get 2023 off to artsy start

New Year’s Day with Beethoven

3 pm Monday, Jan. 1, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival celebrates the first day of the year not with its namesake composer but with a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester. $10-$25. www.vtmahler.org

Thea Wren at Foam Brewers

8 pm Friday, Jan. 6, Vermont musician Thea Wren, whose sound has migrated from jazz more in a soulful pop vein, plays Foam Brewers, Burlington. Free. www.foambrewers.com

Celtic, Quebecois music in Addison County

7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 7, Irish musician Seamus Egan and Quebecois performer Yann Falquet combine forces for the Ripton Coffee House performance at Burnham Hall, Lincoln. $15-$25. www.rcch.org

Brian Regan Jokes around at Flynn

7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 12, long-standing stand-up comic Brian Regan Returns to the Flynn, Burlington. $42.50-$69.25. www.flynnvt.org

Stand-up comic Brian Regan

Middlebury College presents Afghan music

7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 12, a foursome of Afghan Musicians presents “Heart of Afghanistan,” showcasing the nation’s music from its pre-Islamic Buddhist period to today, Robison Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, Middlebury College. $5-$25. https://www.middlebury.edu/college/arts/performing-arts-series

‘Mountainfilm’ in a mountain town

7 pm Saturday, Jan. 14,”Mountainfilm on Tour” brings movies Exploring themes related to skateboarding, climbing and skiing to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $5-$15. www.sprucpeakarts.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button