January Art Roundup – Chadds Ford Live

Ring in 2023 by celebrating art in all its forms! Galleries are gearing up for fantastic exhibitions all year long. We can’t wait to see what this year brings for art in the Brandywine Valley!

Cool off at the Oxford Arts Alliance at the Opening Reception for Floating Blue from artist Thomas Pickarski on Friday, January 6th from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening will feature ceramic work by Jill Beech as well as poetry readings from various writers. The show will be on view through January 27th. The Opening Reception will also introduce Allie Gibson from the Oxford Arts Alliance Art Academy in the Emerging Artist Gallery. The Oxford Arts Alliance is at 38 S. Third Street, Oxford, PA. More information can be found at OxfordArt.org.

The Media Arts Council opens 2023 with two new shows. An Opening Reception will be held Friday, January 6th from 5 to 7 pm for Selected Works: Carolyn Pyfrom and Peter Van Dyck and Art by Ghana – Ebenezer Ali. The shows are on view through January 29th. The MAC Arts Center is located at 11 E. State Street, Media, PA. More information can be found at MediaArtsCouncil.org.

There are a few more days to see The Magic of Fernsa Solo exhibition by Emie Hughes at The Jeweled Warrior through January 8th. Then Terraformart by Dave Yasenchak, takes over with an Opening Night Reception Friday, January 13th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Jeweled Warrior is located at 110 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, PA. More information can be found at TheJeweledWarrior.com.

The final days of Gifted at The Art Trust is on view through January 6th. Then get Inspired with work by respected sculptor Stan Smokler as well as select artists inspired by Stan’s teachings, creativity, originality, and process. An Artists’ Reception will be held Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8:30 pm, and an Artists’ Talk on Thursday, February 2n.d from 7 to 8 p.m. The Art Trust is located at 16 West Market Street, West Chester, PA. More information can be found at TheArtTrust.org.

The Wilmington Art Loop is held every First Friday in Downtown Wilmington. This month, it will be held on Friday, January 6th, featuring galleries throughout the city. Some Highlights included The Art of Kara Hinson at Christina Cultural Arts Center, Expressive Creative Soul at the City of Wilmington’s Redding Gallery, Wit, Humor, Despair: Amos Lemon Burkhard at the Delaware College of Art and Design (DCAD), and the JaQuanne Leroy Solo exhibit The Anthology: Trust The Process at the Chris White Gallery. A complimentary shuttle will run between the stops from The Delaware Contemporary, 200 South Madison Street, Wilmington, DE, DEContemporary.org. More information, including all the stops and Featured artists and shows on the Loop, can be found at ArtLoopWilmington.org.

New pieces are arriving daily at the Strodes Mill Gallery, including from local artists Annette Alessi, Karl Kuerner, and others. The Strodes Mill Gallery is located at 1000 Lenape Road, West Chester, PA. More information can be found at Facebook.com/StrodesMill.

Check out the Closing Night Reception and Gallery Talk for Robert Bohné’s Solo show Appreciations at the Church Street Gallery is Thursday, January 5th at 7 p.m. Then come back for the Opening Reception of Introducing the Paintings of Mary Kane is Friday, January 13th at 5 p.m. Explore this gallery and others during First Friday in West Chester. The Church Street Gallery is at 12 S. Church Street, West Chester, PA. More information can be found at ChurchStreetGalleryWC.com.

The Chester County Art Association brings back the CCAA Members Show from January 12th through February 1Stas well as Unabashed by Theresa Groff. An Opening Reception will be held Thursday, January 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. The CCAA is located at 100 North Bradford Avenue, West Chester, PA. More information can be found at ChesterCountyArts.org.

Fragile Earth: The Naturalist Impulse in Contemporary Art is on view at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in two galleries through January 8th. This exhibition examines the fragility of the environment and our relationship with it through works by Mark Dion, Courtney Mattison, and others. It includes a site-specific installation and a commissioned mural that relates to the native flora and fauna of the Brandywine Valley. The Brandywine River Museum is located at 1 Hoffman’s Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA. More information can be found online at Brandywine.org/Museum.

Drop by the David Katz Gallery during First Friday in Downtown West Chester from 5 to 9 pm to see new works, including from their popular Cloud Formations series. The David Katz Gallery is located at 128 East Gay Street, West Chester, PA. More information can be found at DavidKatzGallery.com.

Looking for more events happening throughout the month? Check out @BrandywineArtGuide on Instagram and Facebook!

About Victoria Rose Victoria Rose (she/her) is an editor, writer, avid reader, self-described geek, and fan of all things creative. Her passion for words has led to her current career as a freelance editor, and she is the owner of Flickering Words, an editing service. When not wielding a red pen (or cursor), she loves reading books of all genres, playing video, board, and word games, baking ridiculous creations to show off on the internet, or enjoying the gorgeous outdoors. She is a board member of the West Chester Film Festival and part of the Thirsty Monsters, a team of streamers from around the world who fundraise for various charities supporting LGBTQIA+ and accessibility rights. She can be found online @WordsFlickering or the Brandywine Art Guide @BrandywineArtGuide.

