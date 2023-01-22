January 26 Vallejo/Vacaville Arts and Entertainment Source: Activities – Times-Herald

Jan. 28: Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Downtown Vallejo, 350 Georgia St., Vallejo.

Jan. 28: Community Coffee Tasting, 9 a.m., Moschetti Coffee, 11 Sixth St., Vallejo.

Jan. 28: Bayard Rustin Symposium, noon, JFK Library Joseph Room, 505 Santa Clara St., Vallejo.

Jan. 28: Griffin Technology Academies Lunch and Enrollment Open House, 1 p.m., Griffin Academy middle and high schools, 2 Positive Place, Vallejo.

Jan. 28: Vallejo City Councilmember Charles Palmares Town Hall, 4 p.m., 419 Georgia St., Ste 10, Vallejo.

Jan. 28: The Best Intentions Classic Motown, 8 p.m., Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo.

February 1: Allen Ace Vega Band, 6:30 p.m., Empress Lounge, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo.

February 2: Genealogy Society of Vallejo-Benicia in-person meeting, 1:30 pm Speaker Brendan Riley, on General Vallejo and City of Vallejo. history. Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum, 734 Marin St., Vallejo. Meeting is free, and will not be on Zoom.

February 3: The Fleetwood Mac Concert Experience starring Fleetwood Mask, 7:30 p.m., Vacaville Performing Arts Theater, 1010 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville. Information: vpat.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=35.

February 4: The Aviation Forum, Aubrey Matthews explores the history of Tuskegee Airmen, Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville.

February 4: The Coach Sarna League Inaugural Crab Feed Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Vallejo Veterans Hall Post 550, 420 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo. Tickets $85 each. Table sponsorships available. Call (707) 316-3029 or (707) 334-2961 for tickets and information.

February 4: Orgullo Mexicano, Ballet Folklorico, Quetzalli, 6 p.m., Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo.

February 9: Mare Island Co. Community Workshop, 6 p.m., 3729 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo. Register in person or via Zoom at communityworkshop.eventbrite.com.