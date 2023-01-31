Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With Soccer Star Boyfriend Allan Russell

This is Jana Kramer‘s hard launch.

The One Tree Hill actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and new boyfriend, soccer star Allan Russell—two years after divorcing ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021.

“Back where it all started,” she captioned the Jan. 28. Instagram picture of herself Laughing while Allan embraces her and stares at the camera. “Also this is so us…trying to take a photo.”

And who exactly is Jana’s new man? Well, the Scottish pro athlete retired from soccer and is currently a set piece Coach and a specialist attacking Coach for Norwich City FC, according to his Instagram bio. The 42-year-old also founded Superior Striker, an elite attacking training program for fellow soccer players, and is co-founder of Roam foods, which sells “nitrate free grass-fed roots.”

The Country Crush actress going IG official comes on the heels of her teasing her new relationship on the Jan. 22 Episodes of her Whine Down podcast.

Jana Kramer’s Down in the DMs Confessions

“Everyone knows that I have a boyfriend, that’s already out there,” she shared, while discussing her hesitation with posting him on social media. “We talked about it. It was just maybe when we’re together next.”

And at the time, Jana was ready to post a picture montage for her 2 million followers but was thinking through reactions.

“People are going to be mean regardless, so I think it’s just one of those things where I’m like, ‘Who cares?'” she said. “We’re in a good place. People will be mean regardless of whether I post it, not post it, hold onto it for six months. They’re gonna say the same thing: ‘Oh this is gonna last.'”

Instagram

And this time around, Jana is approaching her relationship with a different mindset than she did with past public romances.

“Even if it doesn’t work out, I’m not going to feel embarrassed,” she explained. “I have been so publicly embarrassed with relationships. A lot of that I own. That’s my fault because I’ve been open about them, so that’s why I’ve been trying to stay more private.”

Back in the beginning of January, Jana—who shares kids Jolie6, and Jace4, with former NFL player Mike—also detailed on her podcast that even though she isn’t sure if Allan is her “forever person,” she’s “not gonna push away love” just because she’s been hurt before—or because of the long-distance.

