Jana Kramer Confirms She’s Dating Allan Russell, Goes Instagram Official with Soccer Coach Boyfriend

Jana Kramer has confirmed the identity of the new man in her life.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old country music songstress went Instagram official with Norwich City Football Club Coach and former soccer player Allan Russell.

She made the announcement by sharing a sweet photo of herself and the Scot cozying up to one another as Russell, 42, wraps his arm around Kramer and smiles directly at the camera.

Kramer captioned the post, which was Tagged in downtown Nashville, “Back where it all started… Also this is so us… trying to take a photo 😂.”

Immediately after their Instagram debut went live, many of the Dancing with the Stars alum’s Celebrity friends began to chime in, including Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Christen Whitney who commented, “obsessed 😍.”

Kramer first hinted that she was in a new relationship during the Jan. 9. Episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

In the episode, which also includes in the description that Kramer had “some exciting news to share,” she revealed that she has an “international boyfriend.”

She explained “I don’t know if this is my forever person. But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

The pair met via a dating app, but the singer wasn’t sure at first that she wanted to date someone from another country. Russell lives in the UK with his team based in England.

“Even with him, I said, ‘Well, this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different.”

This is Kramer’s first public relationship after ending her romance with boyfriend Ian Schinelli in April of last year.

Prior to the relationship with Schinelli, Kramer split from ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021, and the two finalized their divorce a few months later in July 2021.

They share daughter Jolie Rae, 7, and son Jace Joseph, 4.