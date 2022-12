UConn Women’s basketball associate head Coach Chris Dailey had just 24 hours in Egypt and Jana El Alfy wanted to show her all the things that make the country feel like home.

So Jana and her dad, Ehab, played tour guides.

They took Dailey to the Pyramids of Giza, rode camels together and had her try traditional Egyptian food (fresh bread, lamb and Mulukhiya /Jute Leaf soup) at a nice restaurant along the Nile River.

“We had a lot of fun,” El Alfy said. “It was amazing. Like, I was really excited because I wanted to show her everything about Egypt and how it’s really beautiful and not just because of the Pyramids or anything. It’s different, that’s how I see it. You’ll just feel like home when you come to Egypt. Like people are just so sweet and really nice.”

El Alfy committed to UConn officially and signed her National Letter of Intent less than a month after Dailey’s trip to Egypt.

When the 6-foot-4 center arrives in Storrs next fall, she’ll become the program’s first-ever player from Egypt. El Alfy brings with her an experienced background in basketball, including already playing on some of the sport’s biggest stages, and a passion to join UConn’s history of dominant post players.

“I’ve always wanted to go to UConn,” El Alfy said. “When they reached out to me, I was beyond happy and excited. I had a lot of offers too, but I just felt that UConn was the best place for me and that’s where I want to go.”

Ehab and his wife, Dina Gouda, had Jana try both volleyball and basketball when she was young. They knew she’d be tall and wanted her to try the sports from their individual athletic careers.

After bringing Jana to all his practices when she was a kid, Ehab wasn’t surprised she chose basketball over volleyball. They knew she had a passion for the sport since she was 6 and asked him if she could dunk. She remembers pulling down the basket low enough for her and his Assistant Coach helping her bring the ball up and down through the net.

“When she was 6, she (came) with me to the practices, and she’d stay with me for four or five hours watching basketball every day,” Ehab said over the phone with Jana helping to translate. “… I’m very happy she chose basketball.”

El Alfy dove headfirst into the sport.

She attended various NBA Jr. Academies across the globe to improve her game and learn from some of the sport’s best. For international players who don’t usually play for their high school teams, like El Alfy, attending these Camps helps get them noticed by American colleges. Both current Huskies Aaliyah Edwards (Canada) and Nika Mühl (Croatia) are alumni of the program.

El Alfy became the first African woman (and second-ever) woman to be invited to attend the NBA Global Academy in Australia last February. The three-week camp annually serves as the NBA’s developmental program for top prospects outside of the United States.

Six months later, she attended the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Camp in Cairo (the camp’s first-ever event in Egypt) and was awarded the camp MVP Trophy by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors’ Coach Steve Kerr.

Her debut playing on the sport’s global stage came when she was 15 when she first represented her home country at the Under-16 African Championships. Since then, she’s also represented Egypt at the 2021 FIBA ​​U16 African Championship, the 2022 FIBA ​​U17 World Cup and the 2022 FIBA ​​U18 African Women’s Championship. In the latter, which was held this past August in Madagascar, El Alfy led Egypt to a silver medal and led all players with 24.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

She’s grown into her size and embraces her role in the post.

“I push her to play tough and play like men, play like the WNBA player,” Ehab said. “… She can dribble, she can drive, she can shoot the 3, she can post up, she can face up. From (when she played in) the 14-under (club), she can play (positions) 1 through 3 , like a combo guard. Now, she’s 6-4 and all the coaches put her under the basket.”

Ehab became the head coach of the Egyptian Senior Women’s National Team four years ago. Last month, he invited his daughter to participate in one of the team’s Camps in preparation for the African Championship qualifiers.

When asked if he coaches her hard, Ehab responded with a laugh while El Alfy replied: “He goes very hard on me.”

“For me, this is a dream for me: I am the head coach of the national team, and my daughter is playing with me,” Ehab said. “But Jana, she has big responsibilities because I am the head coach, so I told Jana that a mistake for Jana is not one mistake but like double mistakes. Any (other) player, they make a mistake, ‘It’s OK.’ But if you (Jana) make a mistake, it’s like double mistakes.’ … Jana played very well in the camp. So, I think she has a big chance to play in the Africa Championship Qualifiers on June 5 if she continues with her performance.”

El Alfy played up to her dad’s expectations and worked hard to impress him. She quickly adapted to playing with women who were 10 or 15 years older than her. El Alfy, 17, says she’s the youngest on the senior national squad while the team’s average age is around 26.

Playing with older teammates made her more physical and taught her how to play as a team unit and not individuals.

“The experience of playing with older girls, I learned a lot of things,” she said. “Like I learned how to think about my teammate. How to not just think about myself on the court but think about my teammate and think about how to play together and how to stay together on the court.”

Committing to UConn

UConn was the last school to recruit El Alfy. She says Dailey first reached out to her last July after she played in the U17 World Cup in Hungary.

El Alfy grew up idolizing UConn greats Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. When she got older, she was told her game looked similar to Stewart’s which made her want to follow the former All-American’s footsteps even more. So of course, when Stewart and Taurasi’s former college team started to show interest in her, she couldn’t help but get excited.

“They’re my all-time favorite WNBA players. Since I started playing basketball, I always looked up to them,” El Alfy said. “That’s when I started to realize that I want to go to the same college (as them) when I grow up. I started to realize that ‘Oh, I want to play there. I want to play at UConn. I want to know how they started their careers and ended up in the WNBA.’ I think UConn was one of the main reasons they played in the WNBA.”

Jana and Ehab made a visit to Storrs in September. Despite it being a rainy day, Jana fell in love with the campus and the program. She got to watch practice and meet the players and coaches. When she arrived, the team had made her a cake that read “Welcome to UConn, Jana.”

While she’s never met any of her future teammates before, she did recognize fellow Class of 2023 signee KK Arnold from playing against her in the 3×3 U18 FIBA ​​World Cup this summer.

“The campus is really beautiful,” El Alfy said. “I liked the campus, and I liked the gym and the weight room. I liked everything. I really liked it. The court they play in, the arena, I really liked it.”

For Ehab, the trip to Storrs gave him the chance to meet the Huskies’ head Coach Geno Auriemma in person. The two coaches talked about basketball, coaching internationally and Auriemma’s expectations for El Alfy.

Getting to pick Auriemma’s mind about the UConn program impressed Ehab. He had studied Auriemma while watching UConn’s games and could see his trust in his current players grow from season to season.

“He’s very very honest,” Ehab said. “And I asked him a lot of questions, hard questions. … He talked to me about basketball, and I watched how he makes rotations during the game and how many minutes in my daughter’s, Jana’s, position like the 3, 4 or 5. “

Auriemma was supposed to visit El Alfy in person in Egypt, but a knee injury forced him to cancel last minute. Dailey took his place and did the 16-hour-plus trip to Cairo a few weeks after El Alfy’s visit to Storrs.

El Alfy loved showing Dailey around her home country. And while a few other college coaches had also made the trip to recruit her, it was Dailey who reminded El Alfy of home.

“She’s an amazing person,” El Alfy said of Dailey. “She has this energy that will just make you very comfortable talking with her and just having a conversation with her. I felt like she was like my mom. She’s amazing. I love her.”

El Alfy had already narrowed down her choices to four schools (Michigan, NC State, Cincinnati and Maryland) before UConn came into the picture.

At this point in the fall, she had already finished her high school academics and was focusing on playing basketball and improving her skills. Her free time was spent with family or crocheting (she’s made stuffed animals and a laptop case and is currently working on a handbag).

When she thought about which college she wanted to go to, she thought about which coaches she wanted to play for. Who she wanted to challenge her and who also make her feel supported. She thought back to her time with Dailey. El Alfy says it was Dailey’s visit to Egypt that was the Ultimate factor in knowing she wanted to become a Husky.

“To be honest, I wasn’t so sure about making the decision but especially after Chris Dailey coming to Egypt and after a lot of thoughts, I was like, ‘OK, Dad, this is where I want to go and I’m sure of it,'” El Alfy said. “After my visit and after she came to Egypt, I knew Deeply in my heart that that is the best decision for me, and I want to go play there.”