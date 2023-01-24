Jan 26 | Chandigarh Golf Club- NRI’s demand Voting Rights, ECI-India

GOLF CLUB POLLS

Elections on January 29 to choose president, 11 executive members



Indus Foundation held a zoom meeting with 89 NRI-Members, who demand NRI-Voting Rights in Chandigarh Golf Club., as granted by Election Commission of India.

Chandigarh Golf Club is registered as a Charitable organization registered under section 12A of Income tax, granted land by Administrator Chandigarh at the concessional rates by the UT Administration.

Incumbent Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) will vie for the top post of the club in the elections to be held on January 29.

The duo had contested last year’s elections, which witnessed a triangular contest. Chahal (Bobby) had won the elections by a margin of 99 votes. They defeated Virk (Lalli). They both claim to have a strong grip over the club’s affairs and close proximity with the voting members and promise to work for the development of the club.

The elections to choose the new House of the CGC are scheduled to be held on January 29. The club has already imposed a code of conduct as per Rule 51 (D) of the CGC. The elections will be held to choose one president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated by the president later. As per the schedule, the annual general meeting of the club will be held on January 29, followed by the elections. The final list of contestants was displayed today. The voting will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm on January 29. Votes will be counted from 9 am onwards on January 30.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 members will contest for the 11-member executive committee of the club. Dr Agnish Rajesh, Amarinder Singh Aulakh, Brig TS Mundi, Capt GS Ghuman, Dr Satbir Singh, Sachin Bansal, Gursimran Singh Sethi, Alamgir Singh Grewal, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Balbir Singh Mangat, Col AD ​​Singh, Capt Mohan Bir Singh, Chitwan Mann , Mandeep Singh Kohli, Col Harpreet Singh Mann, Satwant Singh Sandhu, HCS Berry, Capt Amitpal Chahal, Shuchi Garga, Col SS Grewal, Col Karan Thandi, Shona Singh and JS Thoor will contest the poll for the 11-member executive committee.

Record turnout

As many as 1,800 members are eligible to cast their votes to choose the president and executive committee members. This year, the members will choose the 30th president of the CGC. Last year, as many as 1,154 members cast their vote, which was the highest turnout in the history of the club elections. A total of 31 members had filed their papers for the 11 posts of executive committee member. NRI Members have written to Administrator Chandigarh Governor Banwarilal Purohit, to order the Chandigarh Golf Club to revise their By-laws and include NRI’s to vote as regular members so the discrimination of NRI members and suspension of membership is resolved, due to Covid-19 and other Petty miscommunicated matters.

The Hon’ble Administrator



Shri. Banwarilal Purohit

Raj Bhavan. Chandigarh-UT. Via: EMAIL

Dear Hon’ble Excellency,

We NRI Members of Chandigarh Golf Club request you to order revision of BY-LAWS of the Club, instituted under Charitable organization section 12A, to allow Voting Rights to its 101 NRI-Members, granted by Election Commission of India. CGC avails special status by UT Administrator by paying concessional Fees and Taxes granted by UT Administrator.

Warm regards

Sincerely

Vikramjit S Bajwa

We also urge Bobby Chahal, his team and Rajinder Virk, his team to grant NRI-Voting Rights for improving the Golf in Chandigarh, by holding International Tournaments, Sponsored by NRI’s.

NRI Members who will be granted Voting Rights: Gaurav Aggarwal, Capt. Parvesh Ahluwalia, Capt. RSBains, Jasjit Bhattal, Pushpinder Bhullar, Broca Sumiter Singh, Budhiraja Sudeep, Arora Satinderjit, Bahl Pawan Chand, Anand Vijay, Goyal Aryan, Goyal Rajiv, Inderjeet Dhanoa, Ghuman Uttam Singh, Vikram Ghai, Mohinder Gill, Bhalinder Grewal, Guron Mohinder Jagdish Kumar, Sandeep Malik, Ajay Kapoor, Baljit Kang, NK Kansal, Pahwa Sanjay, Manveen Kaur, Rajnish Kapur, Ravinder Singh, Dr. Vijay Sahgal, Baljit Sandhu LT.COL., Dr., Ajay Nehra, Parvinder Sandhu, JSSekhon, Dr. .Amit Trehan, 78 more.…