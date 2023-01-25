Jan. 24 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The Jan. 24 girls state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
1 Incarnate Word
2 Truman
3 Republic
4 Raytown
5 Park Hill South
6 Grain Valley
7 Nixa
8 Hickman
9 Pattonville
10 Raytown South
Receiving Votes: Battle, Rock Bridge, Liberty North, Kickapoo
1 Carl Junction
2 John Burroughs
3 Helias Catholic
4 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
5 Rolla
6 West Plains
7 Farmington
8 Lutheran St. Charles
9 Jefferson City
T-10 Lutheran South
T-10 Marshfield
Receiving Votes: Webb City, Union
1 Vashon
2 St. James
3 Benton
4 Central (Park Hills)
T-5 California
T-5 Open
7 Doniphan
8 Fatima
9 Chillicothe
T-10 Pembroke Hill
T-10 Owensville
Receiving Votes: Southern Boone County, Centralia, Perryville
1 Strafford
2 El Dorado Springs
3 South Shelby
4 Fair Grove
5 Skyline
6 Licking
7 East Buchanan
8 West County
9 Mansfield
10 Sparta
Receiving Votes: Palmyra, St. Pius X (Festus), Steelville, South Harrison, Montgomery County, Diamond, Carrollton
1 Bishop LeBlond
2 Tipton
3 Northeast (Cairo)
4 Miller
5 Schuyler County
6 St. Vincent
7 Neelyville
8 Polo
9 North Platte
10 Blue Eye
Receiving Votes: East Carter County, Marion C. Early, St. Joseph Christian, Marionville
1 South Iron
2 Meadville
3 Delta
4 Leeton
5 Platte Valley
6 North Shelby
7 St. Elizabeth
8 Mercer
9 Golden City
10 Hume
10 Santa Fe
Receiving Votes: Santa Fe, Chadwick, Braymer, Community, Walnut Grove