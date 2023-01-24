Jan. 24 Boys State Basketball Rankings
The Jan. 24 boys state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
1 Staley
2 Nixa
3 Oak Park
4 Lee’s Summit West
5 Park Hill South
6 CBC
7 Republic
8 Kirkwood
9 Chaminade
10 Kickapoo
Receiving Votes: North Kansas City, Hickman, Rock Bridge
1 Cardinal Ritter
2 Central (Cape Girardeau)
3 St. Francis Borgia
4 De Smet
5 Westminster Christian Academy
6 Ladue
7 Hogan Prep Academy
8 Pembroke Hill
9 Bolivar
10 Jefferson City
Receiving Votes: Winnetonka, Festus, Webb City, Rolla, Helias Catholic
1 Vashon
2 John Burroughs
3 MICDS
4 Central (Park Hills)
5 Father Tolton
6 St. Charles
7 Fulton
8 Hollister
9 Fatima
10 Logan-Rogersville
10 Whitfield
Receiving Votes: Mexico, Forsyth, Whitfield, Lafayette (St. Joseph)
1 Charleston
2 Lafayette County
T-3 Central (New Madrid County)
T-3 Mansfield
5 Thayer
6 Steelville
7 Sparta
8 Lone Jack
9 Greenwood
10 El Dorado Springs
Receiving Votes: Caruthersville, Hermann, Seymour, Palmyra
1 Plattsburgh
2 Principia
3 Hartville
4 Ash Grove
5 New Franklin
6 Advance
7 Greenville
8 Salisbury
9 Westra
T-10 Lincoln
T-10 Cooter
Receiving Votes: Eugene, Marionville, Tipton, Gallatin, Bernie, Weaubleau
1 South Iron
2 Bunkers
3 Platte Valley
4 Green City
5 Higbee
6 Northwest (Hughesville)
7 Atlanta
8 Leeton
9 Drexel
10 Humansville
Receiving Votes: Chadwick, St. Elizabeth, Thomas Jefferson Independent, Couch, Macks Creek