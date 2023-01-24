The Jan. 24 boys state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

1 Staley

2 Nixa

3 Oak Park

4 Lee’s Summit West

5 Park Hill South

6 CBC

7 Republic

8 Kirkwood

9 Chaminade

10 Kickapoo

Receiving Votes: North Kansas City, Hickman, Rock Bridge

1 Cardinal Ritter

2 Central (Cape Girardeau)

3 St. Francis Borgia

4 De Smet

5 Westminster Christian Academy

6 Ladue

7 Hogan Prep Academy

8 Pembroke Hill

9 Bolivar

10 Jefferson City

Receiving Votes: Winnetonka, Festus, Webb City, Rolla, Helias Catholic

1 Vashon

2 John Burroughs

3 MICDS

4 Central (Park Hills)

5 Father Tolton

6 St. Charles

7 Fulton

8 Hollister

9 Fatima

10 Logan-Rogersville

10 Whitfield

Receiving Votes: Mexico, Forsyth, Whitfield, Lafayette (St. Joseph)

1 Charleston

2 Lafayette County

T-3 Central (New Madrid County)

T-3 Mansfield

5 Thayer

6 Steelville

7 Sparta

8 Lone Jack

9 Greenwood

10 El Dorado Springs

Receiving Votes: Caruthersville, Hermann, Seymour, Palmyra

1 Plattsburgh

2 Principia

3 Hartville

4 Ash Grove

5 New Franklin

6 Advance

7 Greenville

8 Salisbury

9 Westra

T-10 Lincoln

T-10 Cooter

Receiving Votes: Eugene, Marionville, Tipton, Gallatin, Bernie, Weaubleau

1 South Iron

2 Bunkers

3 Platte Valley

4 Green City

5 Higbee

6 Northwest (Hughesville)

7 Atlanta

8 Leeton

9 Drexel

10 Humansville

Receiving Votes: Chadwick, St. Elizabeth, Thomas Jefferson Independent, Couch, Macks Creek