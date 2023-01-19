Jan. 19-22 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 am)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19th

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Lester / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Jonny Friday / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Sugah Rush / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20th

Chris Cyrus / Stark Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

WHERE / Mojo’s West End Tavern (Portsmouth) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Off the Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Never Fade Away / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Tim Theriault / Gas Light Pub (Portsmouth) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21St

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 3pm

Amanda Adams / Downtown Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Jordan Quinn / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Slack Tide / Pipe Dream Brewing (Londonderry) / 6pm

Yamica Peterson / XO Bistro (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

603’s Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22n.d

Mike Forget / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19th

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: CORTEO / SNHU Area (Manchester) / through January 22

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyful procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the Grace and power of the Acrobat to plunge the audience into a Theatrical world of fun, Comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between Heaven and earth. www.ticketmaster.com or (603)644-5000

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20th

THE ALL NEW PIANO MEN / Palace Theater (Manchester) / through February 5th

As the Timeless music of Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Freddie Mercury come together again, The All New Piano Men will introduce new piano greats to the Palace Theater stage and have you dancing in the aisles. Featuring a live band, top vocalists, and dancers straight from New York City, the tributes to these bands are nothing short of stellar. An original musical production by Artistic Director Carl Rajotte, this ageless music is brought to life on stage right before your eyes, which is something you won’t want to miss! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BRIAN GLOWACKI & FRIENDS / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Brian Glowacki’s Comedy feels like home. His playful style and originality have quickly taken him from a small town class clown to a Nationwide crowd favorite. Brian’s likability on stage paired with sharp observations on life have quickly catapulted him into view as one of the nation’s premier emerging talents. Brian is the national touring opener for Comedian Bob Marley as well as headlining many Clubs and Festivals on his own. This year is proud to add The Wilbur Theater Boston and The Laugh Factory Las Vegas to his calendar. He has performed on the Funny or Die “Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival” as well as receiving “Best of Fest” honors at Burbank Comedy Festival, Big Pine Comedy Festival and San Diego Comedy Festival. He connects daily to his growing Tribe on social media through short videos about his family and his travels. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21St

MANDY PATINKIN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm

Mandy Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evitaand was Nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy’s other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter’s Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the ‘Wells,’ The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I. In 1989, Mandy began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has toured (and continues to tour) his various Solo concerts across North America, in London’s West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His newest Solo concert is Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

BEATLEJUICE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

For over 18 years Beatlejuice has been the #1 choice for Beatles fans looking to get their fix of the Fab 4. Faithfully reproducing some of the Greatest songs ever written, Beatlejuice covers every era of the Beatles catalog and on to the Solo Careers of the boys from Liverpool. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AN EVENING WITH CHRIS BARRON / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Chris Barron is best known as the lead singer of the Grammy nominated, Rolling Stone cover, hit band Spin Doctors. They wrote the Billboard top tens, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”. An accomplished guitar player, master songwriter, and Virtuoso singer, a Chris Barron Solo show is compelling, full of Storytelling and raw musical power that is poignant, extremely amusing, and utterly satisfying. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22n.d

DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 2pm

Calling all Brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastic new interactive show for all the family. Unveil a Myriad of dark Secrets and come face to face with some of the most Magnificent monsters and terrifying Beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and Majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. From the Creators of the West End Smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring Spectacular puppets to life, don’t miss this brand new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THIRSTY…ANYGOODJOKES? MESSES: A CIRCUS SHOW / Stockbridge Theater (Derry) / 2pm

Circus artist “janoah…anygoodjokes?” juggles several tasks simultaneously: Performing & teaching! During this (optionally interactive) performance YOU learn to juggle! Between acts Janoah engagingly guides the audience through the essentials: throwing, catching and messy-ing up. Precarious Unicycle pathways, shimmering puppetry, jaw-dropping juggling, mesmerizing motions, meticulously prepared hot beverages… Janoah tosses together art forms to tell a tale of learning & labor, Emerging ecstatically from a haphazard pile of props. And (of course!) what Circus would be complete without popcorn & banana peels? Family-focused, appropriate for any age! https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/ or (603)437-5210

UPCOMING EVENTS:

CATS: YOUNG ACTOR’S EDITION / Majestic Theater (Derry) / January 27-29, 2023

A brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. Based on Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats by TS Eliot / CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard Playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year—the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be Reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Presented by The Majestic Academy Youth & Teens. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

