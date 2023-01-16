Jan. 16-22 schedule and Recaps
Schedule
Monday’s games
Clarkstown South at North Rockland, 12 p.m
Lakeland at Haldane, 1:30 p.m
Xaverian at Albertus Magnus, 3 pm
Tuesday’s games
Byram Hills at Ardsley, 4:30 p.m
Edgemont at Sleepy Hollow, 4:30 p.m
Leffell at Tuckahoe, 4:30 p.m
Nyack at Nanuet, 4:30 p.m
Pelham at Eastchester, 4:30 p.m
Alexander Hamilton at North Salem, 4:45 p.m
Brewster at Yorktown, 5 p.m
Harrison at Ketcham, 5 p.m
Peekskill at Blind Brook, 5 p.m
Stone Ridge at Holy Child, 5:45 p.m
Maria Regina at Kennedy, 6 p.m
Wednesday’s games
Roosevelt at Riverside, 4 p.m
Yonkers Montessori at Obama School for Social Justice, 4 p.m
Briarcliff at Rye Neck, 4:30 p.m
Bronxville at Hastings 4:30 p.m
Croton at Putnam Valley, 4:30 p.m
Fox Lane at Ossining, 4:30 p.m
Irvington at Woodlands, 4:30 p.m
Lincoln at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m
Pleasantville at Blind Brook, 4:30 p.m
Port Chester at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m
Rye Country Day at Maria Regina, 4:30 pm
Saunders at White Plains, 4:30 p.m
Scarsdale at Ursuline, 4:30 p.m
Tuckahoe at Montfort Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at Valhalla, 4:30 p.m
Hackley at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m
New Rochelle at Mamaroneck, 5 p.m
Clarkstown North at North Rockland, 6 p.m
East Ramapo at Suffern, 6 p.m
Gorton at Keio, 6 pm
Arlington at John Jay-East Fishkill, 6:15 p.m
Thursday’s games
Alexander Hamilton at Leffell, 4:30 p.m
Ardsley at Edgemont, 4:30 p.m
East Ramapo at Saunders, 4:30 p.m
Hen Hud at Panas, 4:30 pm
Pleasantville at Westlake, 4:30 p.m
Riverside at Yonkers, 4:30 p.m
Rye at Pelham, 4:30 p.m
Sleepy Hollow at Byram Hills, 4:30 p.m
Brewster at Somers, 4:45 p.m
Eastchester at Harrison, 5 p.m
Pearl River at Nyack, 5 p.m
Nanuet at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m
Holy Child at Potomac, 5:45 pm (McLean, Virginia)
Friday’s games
Haldane at North Salem, 4:30 p.m
Hastings at Yonkers Montessori Academy, 4:30 p.m
Keio at Croton, 4:30 p.m
Lincoln at Mamaroneck, 4:30 p.m
Rye Country Day at Fieldston, 4:30 p.m
White Plains at Ossining, 4:30 p.m
Woodlands at Dobbs Ferry, 4:30 p.m
Yorktown at John Jay-Cross River, 4:30 p.m
Albertus Magnus at Bronxville, 5 p.m
Pearl River at Lakeland, 5 p.m
Peekskill at Riverside, 5 p.m
Scarsdale at New Rochelle, 5 p.m
Ketcham at John Jay-East Fishkill, 5:15 p.m
Arlington at Carmel, 6 p.m
Poughkeepsie at Mahopac, 6 p.m
Saunders at Port Chester, 6 p.m
Briarcliff at Blind Brook, 6:15 p.m
Obama School for Social Justice at Irvington, 6:15 pm
Rye Neck at Valhalla, 6:15 p.m
Polytech at Hackley, 7pm
Saturday’s games
Clarkstown South at Clarkstown North, 12:15 p.m
Mamaroneck at Arlington, 3:15 p.m
