Jan. 13 deadline for artists who want to do East Dundee mural

East Dundee is in search of an artist to do a mural that will be the village’s first foray into public art.

Submissions for the artwork to be created at 7 N. Jackson St. will be accepted through Jan. 13 by the village’s newly created Arts Council, said Brandiss Martin, East Dundee’s finance and administrative services director.

The artist whose design is selected will receive $13,600. Three proposals have already been delivered to the village and they are hoping more will be forthcoming, Martin said.

The brick wall space — 57 feet wide and 16 feet high — is being offered by the building’s owner, she said. It will be visible to patrons in the downtown district.

“(The owner) thought it would be a good idea,” Martin said. “He was doing some work on the exterior of his building to improve the façade. He thought it would be a great opportunity to (create something to) welcome people into the downtown area.

“It’s one of the first projects that was presented and the idea of ​​beautifying the downtown area and incorporating some history and the culture of the community into art was very intriguing,” Martin said.

The Arts Council developed a document for submissions in which it outlined design information, specifications and a selection process. The design should have a theme that celebrates the village and what makes it unique, incorporates the surrounding nature, like the Fox River, and/or reflects the village’s history.

Submissions will be judged and awarded points on the basis of several criteria, including things like vision and creativity, artist’s skills and abilities, if the artist is local to the area and the proposed price to produce.

Because it’s the council’s first project, officials are talking to other communities that have done similar projects to educate themselves on the process and be prepared so potential problems can be avoided, Martin said.

The undertaking is a way to “try our hand at new things, especially if it helps to beautify our community and tell a story to our Residents and business owners about East Dundee,” she said.

The Arts Council wants to incorporate “a lot more art, not just murals but anything like Statutes or Performing art. Anything that draws a little more attention to East Dundee,” Martin said.

In addition to Pursuing the mural, members also want to create a strategic four-year plan through which they lay out how they want to proceed and prioritize what they want to do, she said.

