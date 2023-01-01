Jan 1 | “Charm City 50” Honors Soccer Icon Pele’ & Steelers Legend Franco Harris from 1975

“Charm City 50” Honors Soccer Icon Pele’ & Steelers Legend Franco Harris from 1975

January 1, 2023 – The “Charm’tastic Mile” of Baltimore (Love That 1.3) www.thecharmtasticmile.com. The famous 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975) that connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East that is now listed on Google search as one of the Most Famous Streets is America is reporting that soccer Icon Pele’ and Steelers Legend Franco Harris are being honored by “Charm City 50”.

Pele’ was lured out of retirement at the age of 34 in 1975 to play for the New York Cosmos of the NASL (North American Soccer League). The announcement of the soccer Icon playing in New York sent shockwaves all around the globe. That same-year Charm City was being coined for Baltimore. Soccer in America was getting a boost that was incredible and Baltimore was getting a nickname that would help change its image and start a Renaissance for decades to come.

“Charm City 50” will be the 50th Anniversary (1975-2025) brand-engine for the nickname coined for Baltimore that will be celebrated in 2025. Back in 1975 when Charm City came to be, Baltimore Football was led by the Colts who had a 10-4 record in the regular season. They would face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

The Colts went into Three Rivers Stadium on December 27, 1975 to face the daunted “Steel Curtain” defense that was led by #75 “Mean” Joe Greene. It was Franco Harris on that day that starred for Pittsburgh, he rushed for 153 yards on 27 carries & 1 TD. Franco made the first score of the game, an 8-yard run to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter. Pittsburgh won the game 28-10 and moved on to face the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship. The Steelers defeated Oakland 16-10 to win the AFC Championship and face the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X.

It would be the 1st of 3 matchups in the Super Bowl between Pittsburgh & Dallas. The Steelers won Super Bowl X 21-17. They would be the 3rd team to win back-to-back Super Bowls (Green Bay, Miami). Their march to back-to-back titles in ’75 started vs the Colts.

On this day January 1, 2023, The Charm’tastic Mile of Baltimore (Love That 1.3) & “Charm City 50”, would like to Honor the lives & Legacies of two-great Athletes and men of class & character, Pele’ & Franco Harris.

“Charm City 50” will officially begin on January 25, 2025 (1-25-25) at 5:50 PM. The “Charm City 50” Big 2-Year Countdown to 2025 will launch on January 25, 2023 (1-25-23).

