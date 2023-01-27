JaMya Mingo-Young medically disqualified for Alabama basketball

Alabama Women’s basketball announced that senior guard JaMya Mingo-Young is medically disqualified for the rest of the season as she tries to heal from injuries.

The announcement came before the Crimson Tide (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Matchup with Arkansas on Thursday. Alabama was able to pull out the 69-66 win with a go-ahead three-pointer by Hannah Barber.

The disqualification comes after “numerous lower extremity orthopedic injuries and subsequent rehabilitations” per the release. Mingo-Young had appeared in the first 14 games before missing the last six. The absence was due to “personal reasons” according to Coach Kristy Curry.

