Jamshedpur Literature Festival celebrates the power of literature

Jamshedpur, Dec 12: JLF International Jamshedpur Literature Festival (Literature for Life) celebrated the power of literature at Tulsi Bhawan, Bistupur. On the occasion, several famous Poets and Writers brainstormed on the Emerging trends.

Amongst them was the special guest Dr Ashok Avichal convenor, Eastern Regional Board Sahitya Academy, Ministry of Culture Govt. of India and Principal, LBSM College Jamshedpur and Raj Ramgarhi (poet, senior literateur and lyricist) and E Dharma Rao, president, Jamshedpur Telugu Sena. Ramgarhi introduced the book ‘Global Sahitya Manjari’, which was jointly composed by Dr. Suresh Singh Shaurya Priyadarshi’, Dr. Mamta Manish Sinha, Ram Ratan Srivas, Vikram and Sinha.

Siva Rama Rao, spiritual seeker and degree in Bhagavad Gita from ISKCON, former head (Software Development Group & Process Auto-mation, Steelmaking Group) at Tata Steel introduced the book ‘Rang jazbaaton ke: Ishq judaai intezaar’ written by Preeti Saini and it was launched by the special guest Dr. Ashok Avichal.

The program was conducted by ‘Sahitya ki Saheli’ Mamta Manish Sinha. All the litterateurs associated with different regions of the country got an opportunity to participate, due to which the Poets got an opportunity to enhance their expression.

Gopal Krishna (State Coordinator of Jharkhand Telugu Sena), SA Mani (Aravinda) noted Telugu author, novelist and poetess and Andhra Pradesh Government Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Siva Rao, Ram Ratan Srivas ‘Radhe-Radhe’, Preeti Saini (Consultant psychologist, counselor, Motivational speaker, soft skills trainer, author and a social worker, is currently Pursuing her doctoral program), Lakhan Vikrant ji (a senior poet who is from Jamshedpur itself), Shobha Kiran Inayat (an Emerging poet who is being recognized today and is from Jamshedpur itself), Rudra Amit (working in Indian Railway Service and a well known poet of vigorous Poetry from Jharkhand.), Jai Pal Singh and others.