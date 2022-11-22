Jamon Dumas-Johnson named finalist for Butkus Award

Over the past five years, two Georgia players have taken home the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. First-year starter Jamon Dumas-Johnson has a chance to make it three in six years. On Tuesday, Dumas-Johnson was one of five players announced by the Butkus Foundation as Finalists for the award.

Starting all 11 games this season, Dumas Johnson leads a Georgia defense that leads the country in points allowed (11.1 points per game), is fifth nationally in yards allowed (272.1 per game), and has had 24 scoreless quarters, including holding six teams to a season-low in points through 11 games. Dumas-Johnson is second on the team with 54 tackles, with seven tackles for loss, three sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.

Dumas-Johnson was included on the Butkus Award’s watch list this summer. The Butkus Award, which is named in Honor of college and NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, will announce a Winner at the conclusion of the regular season. The 2022 recipient will be recognized as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. Nakobe Dean won the award in 2021, while Roquan Smith took home the honors in 2017.

Arriving in Athens as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, Dumas-Johnson was a reserve as a true freshman, but still found ways to make an impact. Dumas-Johnson ended 2021 with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 interception. There were plenty of highlights along the way, too: he turned that interception into a 20-yard pick-six against UAB, and he had five tackles and a sack against Missouri.

As outside linebacker Nolan Smith explained back in March, Dumas-Johnson earned the “Pop” nickname because of how often he delivers one when making a play.

“Being for real though, every time he’s out there, you actually see a pop; literally, when he goes in there for two plays, he gets the ball out,” Smith said. “Like, Well. 10, he went in for three plays against UAB and he caught a pick-six, ran it back and he gets forced fumbles and sacks within, like, seconds. So I love him.”

“Jamon is definitely one of those guys that’s a ball guy. He’s always looking to get the ball; like, he probably gets the most shots on the ball than probably anybody, I want to say,” Georgia safety Christopher Smith said during spring practice. “This year, he’s always running on the field like, ‘Chris, get a punch-out! get a punch-out!’ So, he’s keeping that in my mind. And to see a guy that young have that kind of Mindset about the ball, the ball, the ball, it’s definitely amazing.”

Dumas-Johnson stepped into a starting role this season after Georgia lost three inside linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft in Quay WalkerDean, and Channing Tindall. In total, Georgia lost eight defensive starters from the national championship squad, all of whom were drafted in April. Dumas-Johnson and the rest of the Bulldogs will try to continue their elite play this weekend as No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech in Athens.