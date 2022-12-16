Jamie Morrison Named Head Volleyball Coach – Texas A&M Athletics

Deputy Athletics Director Kristen Brown added, “From my first conversation with Jamie, he immediately impressed me and stood out as someone who could elevate our program. He has coached the sport at the highest levels; his knowledge of the game and ability to develop players is unmatched; and he has a unique ability to connect and get the best out of everyone around him. As we talked about our collective vision for Texas A&M volleyball and the shared values ​​and goals we have, it became clear he was the perfect fit to lead our program. We are thrilled to officially welcome Jamie, Kim and Andi to Aggieland and Texas A&M!”

Morrison has been the head Coach of USA Volleyball’s junior national team since 2021. Last summer, Morrison led the US Girls U19 team to a gold-medal showing at the Pan American Cup, which earned a berth in the 2023 FIVB World Championships. In 2021, Morrison oversaw the United States’ bronze-medal finish at the FIVB U18 World Championship in Durango, Mexico.

“What excites me about this opportunity is the tradition that separates Texas A&M from other universities, along with the foundation that has been built by the people that came before me,” Morrison said. “I know Laurie Corbelli well, I know Bird (Kuhn) well, and what they built is a foundation and a team capable of great things. I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking it to a Championship level. I’m excited about the people – both the players on the team and the administration. My dealings with Ross and Kristen have led me to believe that Texas A&M is a great place to call home.”