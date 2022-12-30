Jamie Carragher points finger at £8m Liverpool player for costing goal

Jamie Carragher has intimated that Andy Robertson was largely to blame for the opening goal Liverpool conceded tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcomed Leicester City to Anfield this evening.

But the Foxes earned a shock 1-0 lead against Liverpool within minutes of kickoff.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall galloped through a gaping hole in the Reds’ defense and slotted beyond Alisson.

And Carragher, speaking to Sky Sports [7 mins]has suggested that the Scottish left-back – an £8 million signing in 2017 [GOAL] – was largely responsible.

They said: “You see Andy Robertson. Now he tries to play offside, Andy Robertson. They thought the pass was going to come. Andy Robertson shouldn’t try to play offside, should get across to try to make the challenge.”

Liverpool haven’t been at the Races at all.

Klopp’s troops have been in brilliant form, just before and after the World Cup break.

But you have to say, their defending for the Dewsbury-Hall goal was abysmal.

Yes, Carragher has pointed the finger at the former Hull City left-back here but, really, you could question Liverpool’s back four as a whole.

It’s such a poor goal from a defensive perspective, the like of which you don’t regularly see the hosts conceding.

A much-improved second half is Vital for Klopp and co, because even their equalizer, an own goal from Wout Faes, was owed to a Massive slice of luck – and a Massive slice in general – before scoring another one on the stroke of half time.

Even the German manager will know his side are incredibly fortunate to be ahead at the break and, as mentioned, a big improvement is vital.

