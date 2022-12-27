Jamfest Basketball Tournament Schedule Has Been Revised | News, Sports, Jobs

Last weekend’s weather has forced changes in the Dunkirk Girls/Boys Holiday Basketball JamFest.

The tournament, which runs through Friday, includes the following revised schedule for girls games today: Scheduled to play in the main gym at Dunkirk High School are Fredonia vs. Chautauqua Lake at 10 am; and Dunkirk vs. Cassadaga Valley at 11:30 am The junior varsity games involving the same teams will be played at the same times in the auxiliary gym.

The girls tournament slate, which will continue on Thursday and Friday, had to be revised because both Nichols and Buffalo Academy of Science are unable to travel for their respective games today.

Following is Thursday’s girls varsity schedule in the main gym: Cassadaga Valley vs. Chautauqua Lake, 9 a.m.; Buffalo Academy vs. Westfield, 10:30 a.m.; and Fredonia vs. Nichols, noon. Following is Thursday’s girls junior varsity girls schedule in the auxiliary gym: Cassadaga Valley vs. Chautauqua Lake, 9 a.m.; and Fredonia vs. Westfield, 10:30 am

The boys tournament will be held Wednesday and Friday.

Following is Wednesday’s varsity schedule: Hutch-Tech vs. Panama, 10 a.m.; Cassadaga Valley vs. Clymer, 11:30 am The junior varsity games involving the same teams will be played at the same times in the auxiliary gym.

Following is Friday’s boys varsity schedule: Hutch-Tech vs. Clymer, 10 a.m.; and Cassadaga Valley vs. Panama, 11:30 am The junior varsity games involving the same teams will be played at the same times in the auxiliary gym.

Friday’s final game of the tournament — Westfield vs. Dunkirk girls — will tip off at 1 pm The varsity game will be played in the main gym, while the junior varsity game will be played in the auxiliary gym.