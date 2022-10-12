Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15


The Jamestown Arts Center will hold its annual Autumn Arts Open House on Saturday, October 15 from 1-4 pm. All ages are welcome for a free, fun-filled afternoon with hands-on art making, studio demonstrations, workshops, a gallery hunt, and cider and donuts from Hard Pressed Cider Company.

Education Director Melinda Mara Frederick describes, “Our studio spaces – Ceramics, Digital Arts, and Printmaking – as well as the main galleries will be activated by artist-driven activities for you and your family to try out! There is something for everyone, including creating fabric art emojis to take home, illustrating postcards with local artist Amelia Wilson, or participating in a new project on the Community Mural Wall. All art-making abilities are welcome to stop by, say hi, and make art in a creative community environment!”

All activities and workshops are free and open to all ages and welcome drop-in participants between 1-4 pm.

Join printmaker Annie DeBethune for a Printmaking demonstration and hands-on activity, or explore vinyl cutting with artist-instructor Peter Converse and create your own Monogram stickers. Get your hands dirty in the ceramics studio with artist-instructor Karen Dolmanisth for an activity using air-dry clay that you can bring home that day.

In the main gallery, Resurfacing curator and arts Educator Brooke Erin Goldstein will lead a workshop to create stuffed felt emojis using fiber art materials. Artist Amelia Wilson will instruct on illustrating and designing postcards, inspired by her installation in the Outdoor Arts Biennial Look Outs and Letters at Godena Farm.

