Jamestown Arts Center showcases best of its members’ work in annual exhibit | Arts & Living

The Jamestown Arts Center is offering Delights for both the eyes and the mind during its Annual Members’ Show, which opened on October 28 and runs through December 3.

Tracy Weisman, Winner of the Best in Show award at last year’s members exhibition, is also enjoying a Solo exhibition called “Sort It Out” in the Art Center’s small gallery as a benefit of winning the award for her mixed media piece “Essential Workers. “

“Sort It Out,” according to Weisman, a native Rhode Islander who left the state for 32 years but recently returned to her hometown of Narragansett, “is rooted in this impulse to return and re-frame childhood experiences with an adult’s perspective in order to process unresolved grief.”

Among this year’s winners were thought-provoking ceramics, metal sculptures, photographs, and paintings, among other media.

Artist Kelly McDermott, 36, of Newport, a Graduate student studying couples and family therapy, says she uses art to bring her life back to center. Her ceramic wall installation, “Settled,” which she created this year, was meant to mimic the look of draped fabric.

McDermott said she started working in ceramics almost five years ago, but has a background in sewing and textiles and enjoys her current medium because the lengthy process required to create the pieces helps her to calm and focus.

The Annual Members’ Show is only the second time McDermott has exhibited her work, and she was both thrilled and surprised to learn she earned Third Place this year.

Of her work’s title, McDermott said, “Part of the technique I use to make those pieces is taking a very thin slab of clay and letting it drape as naturally as I can get it over the form I’ve created for it. So, part of that is learning how to be present in the moment and actually letting the medium settle itself.”

“Working in this medium,” she continued, “and with this specific technique, is very calming and you can very much settle into the moment while you’re making it.”

Of her placement in the show, McDermott shared, “I was extremely moved to have placed in an exhibition of so many beautiful pieces of artwork and so many talented artists.”

McDermott said she attended the show’s opening, and was very happy to share the time and space with fellow artists, some with whom she’s worked while creating her ceramic pieces, and some with whom she doesn’t get to spend much time with.

The Winner of the exhibit’s Best in Show award is a photo by fine art photographer Eileen McCarney Muldoon called “Morning Prayers.” Muldoon is a Resident of Jamestown and has served as both a long-time member of the organization and an educator.

Muldoon, who runs photo Tours at locations all over the world, had taken twelve Photographers to Myanmar around 2020. During that trip, the group visited an Unfinished Pagoda called Mingun Pahtodawgyi, which is located in the town of Mingun.

The tour was focused on the landscape and the Pagoda itself, but Muldoon was introduced to two young nuns by her guide, and she received permission to follow them around for a while. She says she achieved this permission via her eyes and hands, due to the language barrier. Muldoon says she took the winning photo as the two nuns and a younger brother had Stolen off to pray in a small alcove.

After that, Muldoon explained, she let the digital photo files sit on her computer without processing them. Once she circled back to the files from that trip, she realized she found that picture to be worthy of processing.

Of note as well is a cast silver and bronze sculpture created by Mark Dornan, entitled “Kids and Guns,” which earned Second Place. This thought-provoking piece features a globe comprised entirely of small, metal guns, with what appears to be bronze children trapped inside. The piece is quite intricate and appears to address sociopolitical issues.

The show’s Juror, Eric Telfort, is an Illustrator and fine artist with a background in Illustration. He has lectured in the United States as well as Zimbabwe, and is a Professor at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Telfort explained that, with this show, he looked, “forward to the opportunity to discover the undiscovered, especially in a space that allows for more representation and local artists who have unique stories.”

The Annual Members’ Show runs until December 3. The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes guests Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-3 pm or by appointment.