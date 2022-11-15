James Wiseman reacts to getting sent to the NBA G League for at least 10 straight days

The Golden State Warriors are sending former No. 2 pick James Wiseman to the NBA G League, who is currently struggling to find consistent playing time for the team. However, the 21-year-old big man does not consider his upcoming stint in the G League as a demotion.

In a news conference after the Warriors’ win on Monday, Steve Kerr Revealed that Wiseman will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors. They explained that they want him to get regular minutes for the time being and added that the player might spend at least 10 days there before returning to the team.

“He’s going to go to Santa Cruz Tomorrow and we will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games,” Kerr said. “It’s not going to be one game and bring him back. We want to give him 10 straight days, something like that, and then come back.”

James Wiseman reacted to the news and told reporters that his stint in the G League was not a demotion. He stayed positive and was just happy that he’d be playing more minutes of basketball. They said:

“I don’t look at this as a demotion….I’m just ready to go out there and hope.”

The former second overall pick was recently removed from the Warriors’ rotation after a tough stretch of games. He played nine minutes in Golden State’s win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but was a healthy scratch in their last three games.

Wiseman is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists this season. He missed all of last season while recovering from knee surgery. He played three games for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season before being shut down completely.

The Memphis product showed glimpses of his potential in the Summer League and preseason. However, the regular season is a different animal, and Wiseman needs all the reps he can get.

Jordan Poole advises James Wiseman following G League stint announcement