James Wiseman is Penny Hardaway, Mikey Williams

James Wiseman knows Penny Hardaway.

The Golden State Warriors center played for the Memphis basketball Coach for one season at East High School. Then, Hardaway successfully recruited Wiseman − the Consensus No. 1 prospect in the country in 2019 − as the centerpiece of his first top-ranked signing class.

Even though Wiseman played just three games in a Memphis uniform before an NCAA investigation interrupted things, he knows what Hardaway can do for young, high-profile players who have NBA aspirations.

While Hardaway veered away from loading up on blue chippers like Wiseman last offseason, the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class already has a handful of signees, including 5-star combo guard Mikey Williams. The San Ysidro (California) star and social media Sensation is the headliner of Memphis’ class, which sits at No. 5, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wiseman recently weighed in on the added value he believes Williams playing for Hardaway will do for the 26th-ranked Recruit in the Class of 2023.

