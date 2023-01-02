James Scott meshing well at EE Smith boys basketball

— EE Smith was a tough out for boys basketball teams last year, but the Golden Bulls were undersized.

That changed in a big way when 6-foot-10 senior James Scott came on board.

Scott, a College of Charleston recruit, was already well known in the 3A Ranks after being named Seventy-First’s most outstanding player in a runner-up finish to West Charlotte in last year’s state championships. He also earned an honorable mention spot on last year’s HSOT all-state team.

“He gives us a different dynamic,” Coach Bryan Tillman said. “He’s fun to play with, fun to coach, and fun to be around.”

In eight games, Scott is averaging 24.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals and the Golden Bulls are 5-3 overall. He dunks everything he can on offense and is a classic rim protector on defense.

“Everyone here is unselfish,” Scott said. “They want everyone to do well.”

The Golden Bulls are 2-1 in All American Conference play, the lone loss coming by three points to Overhills.

Last year’s conference race came down to the final night, where Pine Forest, Terry Sanford, EE Smith, and Overhills were all within two games of each other.

Tillman hopes the continued gelling between his returning players and his big man are enough to push the Golden Bulls over the top this year.

“James is a great player but an even better kid. I’m really pleased and proud of what he’s done so far,” Tillman said.