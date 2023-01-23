James Scanlon scores first Manchester United u18s goal in 3-2 win

Manchester United’s academy teams made it two wins in a row against Liverpool after a competitive under-18s clash.

The previous week United’s under-21 side had beaten their Merseyside rivals after a brace from Joe Hugill.

This weekend it was the under-18s turn, beating Liverpool 3-2 at Carrington with three different goalscorers.

It was the second successive week United’s 18s had won by a 3-2 score line, having beaten Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester United under-18s win again

Promising Talent James Scanlon scored United’s opener, his first ever goal for the under-18s in just his third appearance.

Scanlon joined United from Derby two years ago and the 16-year-old made his under-18s debut in late December.

The 16-year-old midfielder is a Gibraltar youth international who has three goals in four games at youth level for the minnows.

His goal came after he was the quickest to react to a rebound after Ethan Williams’ shot had been saved.

Liverpool then scored through a penalty, before United took control of the game in the second half.

Victor Musa’s low cross was converted by striker Manni Norkett, to score his ninth goal of the season so far.

The best goal of the game was to follow, with 15-year-old Jayce Fitzgerald scoring a thumping effort from the edge of the box.

It was a goal Paul Scholes would have been proud of, and was Fitzgerald’s second goal in successive games. Along with livewire Shea Lacey, he has made a big impression since stepping up to the under-18s over the past fortnight.

Liverpool scored a consolation to make it 3-2 late in the game. United’s under-18s are now up to third in the league table and face Wolves away this coming Saturday.