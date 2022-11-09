James R. Hedges, IV has been appointed Curator of the Arts at The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air

With storied histories in the arts and cultural arenas, both The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air continue to offer guests the opportunity to discover art in an unexpected and intimate setting. In addition to seven planned exhibitions in 2023, Hedges will oversee a series of educational artist-focused events and will organize art experiences in partnership with local galleries and museums.

As founder of Hedges Projects and with a specialized focus on photography by Andy Warhol, James R. Hedges, IV has acquired and placed, as a private dealer, more Andy Warhol photography than any other collector, private dealer or gallery in the world. His activities in the art world led Art and Antiques Magazine to name him as one of “The Top 100 Collectors in America.”

Hedges has been an active art collector and patron for over 30 years. He has served on The Drawings Acquisition Committee at the Museum of Modern Art, as a National Council Chair for the Aspen Art Museum, a Director of The Aspen Institute’s Arts Panel, as a Trustee for The Drawing Center, a Founder of The American Friends of the Tate Gallery, a Trustee of Dia Art Foundation, a Trustee of Artpace, and a member of the National Committee for the Whitney Museum of American Art. He is also a former Director of The National Public Radio Foundation (NPR).

His patronage also includes numerous donations of artworks to major institutions such as The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Museum of Modern Art, The Menil Collection, Dia Art Foundation, The Tate Modern, The Newport Art Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art , The Hunter Museum of American Art, and The Archive of American Art at The Smithsonian. He has been an active promoter of artist installations and producer of artist editions across various mediums and in venues as diverse as The Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, The Grand Palais in Paris, France, and The Aspen Institute.

Art is an intrinsic part of the Hospitality experience at The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air and will be celebrated in many different ways through the new partnership with James R. Hedges, IV.