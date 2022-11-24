James R. Hedges, IV has been appointed Curator of the Arts at The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles

The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air are delighted to announce that James R. Hedges, IV has been appointed curator of the arts overseeing all future art programs across both hotels. In addition to seven planned exhibitions in 2023, Hedges will oversee a series of educational artist-focused events and will organize art experiences in partnership with local galleries and museums.

The announcement comes at an exciting time as The Beverly Hills Hotel opens Bar Nineteen12 for the first time in over two years. Named after the year the hotel opened, Bar Nineteen12 is a reminder that the city of Beverly Hills was built around the hotel over a century ago. The cocktail menu mirrors this history, with cocktails such as the Beverly Glen and Benedict Canyon receiving their names from the surrounding neighborhoods. Guests can indulge in these hand-crafted cocktails and Californian cuisine from executive chef, Pedro Contreras while enjoying the beautiful sunset views overlooking the pool and palm tree skyline.

Art and Hospitality are intrinsically linked at The Beverly Hills Hotel and the outdoor terrace has been transformed into an airy, garden-inspired space that will highlight rotating art exhibitions – the first being dozens of never-before-seen Andy Warhol images from the new curator of the arts, James R. Hedges IV Collection.