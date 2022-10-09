James Madison Dukes football ranked in AP Top 25 college football poll

James Madison Dukes football ranked in AP Top 25 college football poll

HARRISONBURG — It’s something that even the most optimistic James Madison University sports fan probably didn’t think would happen this season — the Dukes football team is ranked in the Associated Press college football poll.

Following a 42-20 win over Arkansa State Saturday night, JMU found out Sunday that it is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Dukes are now 5-0 in their first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the highest level of NCAA college football. JMU joined the Sun Belt Conference this season after moving up.

This is the first time in school history that the Dukes are nationally ranked in a major FBS poll after receiving 105 total votes from the poll’s 63 voters, according to a release from the school’s Athletic department.

