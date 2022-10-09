James Madison Dukes football ranked in AP Top 25 college football poll

HARRISONBURG — It’s something that even the most optimistic James Madison University sports fan probably didn’t think would happen this season — the Dukes football team is ranked in the Associated Press college football poll.

Following a 42-20 win over Arkansa State Saturday night, JMU found out Sunday that it is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Dukes are now 5-0 in their first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the highest level of NCAA college football. JMU joined the Sun Belt Conference this season after moving up.

This is the first time in school history that the Dukes are nationally ranked in a major FBS poll after receiving 105 total votes from the poll’s 63 voters, according to a release from the school’s Athletic department.

The Dukes also received 70 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll, just outside the Top 25 at No. 28.

Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night in JMU’s win. Kris Thornton caught nine passes for a career-high 173 yards for JMU. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed 21 times for a career-best 158 ​​yards and two scores, while the defense was paced by Taurus Jones, who turned in a career night with 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

The Dukes become just the third team transitioning from FCS to FBS to begin their first season with a 5-0 mark, joining UTSA in 2012 and Florida Atlantic in 2004. No team has reached 6-0 in their first season after moving up to FBS . JMU will have a chance to do that Saturday when it travels to Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt). Kickoff is set for 4 pm at Allen E. Paulson Stadium and will be streamed on ESPN+.

More:Nexus owners Accused of Stealing $426,000 from brother of Florida school shooter

More:‘Grit and fight’: Staunton turns late deficit into 14-point win to remain undefeated

Patrick Hite is The News Leader’s education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.