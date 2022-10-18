James Madison Basketball Teams Set to Attend Sun Belt Media Days

NEW ORLEANS, La.

– The James Madison basketball teams will open their first seasons as members of the Sun Belt Conference this week at Sun Belt Basketball Media Days, with Women’s Basketball Media Day set for Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Men’s Basketball Media Day following on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Head Coach Sean O’Regan and senior guard Kiki Jefferson will represent the Dukes for the Women’s team. They will kick Tuesday off in the Sun Belt Studio at 10:40 am ET/9:40 am CT before heading to the Sun Belt Video Capture area at 11:05 am ET/10:05 am CT. From there, the duo will check out the Bunker Club for the conference’s photo capture and will wrap up the festivities with an appearance on the main stage at 11:55 am ET/10:55 am CT, live on ESPN+.

Catch all the action from the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Day on ESPN+ here and be sure to follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@JMUWBasketball).

Meanwhile, the men’s squad will see Mark Byington and Graduate forward Alonzo Close. The duo starts their trip on Tuesday with the Sun Belt Video Capture at 2 pm ET/1 pm CT and finishes the day with the photo Capture at 2:25 pm ET/1:25 pm CT. On Wednesday morning, the pair will head to the Sun Belt Studio at 10:40 am ET/9:40 am CT before completing their Trek on the main stage at 11:05 am ET/10:05 am CT, also on EPN+.

Catch all the action from the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Day on ESPN+ here and be sure to follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@JMUMBasketball).

Dave Riggert, the Voice of the Dukes, will also be onsite to conduct interviews of the league’s players and coaches.

Season tickets to the teams’ Inaugural Sun Belt seasons are on sale now and can be purchased at JMUTickets.com, by phone at (540) 568-3853 or by visiting the JMU Athletics Ticket Office, located in the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Single-game tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball are set to go on sale next week.

Duke Club members, who donate a minimum of $200, will receive spot-specific parking in the Ballard Parking Deck along with their season tickets. Click here to become a Duke Club member. For all other fall sports season schedules, head to JMUSports.com.