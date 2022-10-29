James Harrison pushes a 2,000-pound sled like he’s still in the NFL

James Harrison Retired from football in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing crazy workouts.

Harrison recently posted a TikTok in which he pushes a sled that has 42 plates that weigh 45 pounds each on it. Add it up, along with the weight of the sled, and that’s 1,960 pounds. The former linebacker then pushes the sled a little over 5 yards.

To put that in perspective, the average weight of an NFL lineman is 314 pounds, so Harrison was pushing six-and-a-quarter NFL linemen over 5 yards.

The former Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-Pro captioned the video “Thinking about going for 45 plates May 4th, 2023. What do y’all think?”

James Harrison, with the Steelers in 2017. AP

That would be Harrison’s 45th birthday, so 45 plates for the soon-to-be 45-year-old is the goal. Accomplishing that would mean pushing a sled that weighs 2,095 pounds, or roughly the same weight as the Liberty Bell and just a little less than an average black rhinoceros.

Harrison has always been quick to show his workouts, including dips with 200 pounds of added weight, 1,100-pound leg presses, 135-pound shoulder presses, and pull-ups with 250 pounds of added weight.

On the field, his most memorable play was returning an interception 100 yards to close out the first half of the 2009 Super Bowl, which the Steelers went on to win, 27-23, over the Cardinals.

Five years later, Harrison retired, although it lasted only a few days. He returned to the Steelers and played four more seasons in the NFL, finishing his career with the Patriots before hanging it up for good after New England fell to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the five-time Pro Bowler can’t seem to quit his workouts, either.