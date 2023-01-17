James Harden’s NBA Prop Pick for 76ers vs Clippers

PropBetGuy will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

NBA Player Prop & Pick

James Harden, Over 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

Odds 76ers -1 Time 10 p.m. ET Books Available BetMGM

In a season flush with superstar performances, the resurgence of James Harden has flown somewhat under the radar. The Beard is back to his old tricks, averaging 39.9 combined points, rebounds and assists (PRA) for a 76ers team looking for a deep postseason run.

Health has been vital in Philadelphia, with all three of Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey missing stretches of games this season with various injuries.

But even when the trio is fully healthy, Harden has produced. The point guard is averaging 41.2 PRA in the 12 games played with both Maxey and Embiid, clearing this line in eight of those contests.

While the Clippers do possess the league’s fifth-best team defense, Harden has had plenty of success against them. Over the last three seasons, Harden has pushed past this line in each of his six games against Ty Lue’s club (including some games against Kawhi Leonard).

Embiid has thrived in these matchups too, including a 44-point performance against the Clippers earlier this season. But despite the big man’s brilliance, Harden put together a whopping 52-PRA performance. 11 of Harden’s 20 assists were to Embiid, and the 76ers will continue to run the pick and roll with those two tonight.

With a PRA line below his average in an exploitable matchup, playing Harden to push past this line is my favorite pick of the night. I have the 10-time All-Star projected at 41 PRA and would play this bet up to over 38.5 PRA.

Pick: James Harden Over 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) | Play to 38.5

