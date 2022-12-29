James Harden told Houston Rockets return makes ‘no sense’ amid NBA free agency rumors | NBA | Sport
NBA Megastar James Harden has been warned that a potential return to the Houston Rockets currently makes “no sense” for the franchise. Reports suggest Harden is considering a return to the Rockets next summer if he doesn’t re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Harden has made an impressive start to life in Philadelphia. The former MVP was traded to the 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets last year after a tumultuous period in Brooklyn, and has already changed his game to gel with the team.
The guard has formed a strong connection with Joel Embiid, who is currently averaging more points-per-game than the prolific scorer. The 76ers are considered an outside shot for the NBA title, and are currently 20-13 in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Despite things seemingly looking good for Harden at the moment, a story emerged on Christmas Day suggesting Harden wanted to return to the Rockets – where he spent nine years – in free agency next summer if he doesn’t extend with the 76ers.
He said: “It feels like the perfect team, the perfect situation for this stage of his career. And also, why would Houston want Harden? What they’re building is a multiple ball-handling offense. Sometimes you’re running the offense through [Alperen] Shengun in the high post, sometimes through Jalen Green in a pick-and-roll. They’re clearly building a team where they have multiple creators.
“Adding James Harden to that is a pure Tilman Fertitta move where it’s like “we’ve gotta start winning games now!” That’s all it would be. I just don’t see why Houston, based off the direction they’re going, why would they add James Harden, it makes absolutely zero sense to me.”