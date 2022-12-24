James Harden posts rare triple-double, ties 76ers single-game assists record

James Harden posted a rare triple-double and tied the 76ers’ single-game assists record Friday night as Philadelphia overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114.

Harden finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 11 rebounds as the Sixers swept a seven-game homestand.

Harden became the 9th player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-assist triple double. The previous eight players to do it: Russell Westbrook (5 times), Magic Johnson (3) Oscar Robertson (3) Wilt, Chamberlain (1), Isiah Thomas (1), Rod Strickland (1), Guy Rodgers (1) and Luka Doncic (1).

Harden’s previous career high for assists was 17, accomplished 10 times. He now shares the franchise record with Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 2, 1968) and Maurice Cheeks (Oct. 30, 1982).

“That’s some great company. Mo Cheeks was one of my coaches [in Oklahoma City], and then Wilt, I feel like he has every record,” Harden said. “So just being in the conversation with some of the best basketball players to ever touch a basketball is always a blessing.”

Harden’s performance, approach to the game and the evolving chemistry between Embiid and Harden Drew praise from Coach Doc Rivers.

“This is a generational scorer that has taken and decided to be a point guard, who still scores, but to be a point guard for this team,” Rivers said. “The fact that he is willingly doing it, running the team, organizing us, is huge for us.”