James Harden, Montrezl Harrell defense powers Sixers to wild win over Pacers

PHILADELPHIA — After the fact, James Harden said he “had to make up for it.” And he was right.

Harden, an 86 percent foul shooter for his career, had just missed two free throws with 28 seconds left. Instead of a three-point lead, the Sixers led the Indiana Pacers by only one in a choppy at times but memorable overtime contest. Harden was cut back by impressive Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin. They recovered and made a game-saving block on Mathurin’s reverse layup.

The Sixers prevailed over the team that was directly behind them in the Eastern Conference standings, 129-126. And they did so without Joel Embiid, who missed the game with left foot soreness after he stepped on Jaxson Hayes’ foot at the end of Monday’s win over New Orleans.

“These are the games, the times where you find out what your team is,” Harden said. “Injuries or guys do down or whatnot. Are you going to make that excuse or just keep pushing through it? We’ve done a really good job of pushing through it. To some point, all of us have been out. We find a way to keep getting better, keep pushing, keep pushing.”

It wasn’t the first instance Harden was forced to defend late in the game. The Pacers’ game plan down the stretch, both in regulation and overtime, was to target and then isolate against Harden with one of two members of their impressive young backcourt (Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton).

This qualified as an improbable win for the Sixers. After Tyrese Maxey missed a wide-open corner 3 to take the lead, Indiana had the ball up four points with 50 seconds left. But Maxey came up with a surprise Steal and bucket to cut the lead to two, which is where Harden’s defense came into play.

The Pacers picked out the matchup, Harden against Haliburton. And with the officials perhaps letting some physicality go on a key late-game possession, Harden came up with a Steal against Haliburton. Tobias Harris scored on the other end to tie the score after the ensuing chaos.

“If a guy is up there dribbling the ball 15 times, I feel like I’m on an island,” Harden said. “So, I just try to man up and get some stops. And I think I did a solid job.”

Harden will never be known for his defense. In fact, his Legacy as an all-time great comes in large part from being the Offensive player putting someone on an island in isolation. But part of making it through a regular season with one of the best records in the NBA involves players making plays outside of their comfort zone.

Mathuri beat Harden on a few occasions, which is to be expected. That is a mismatch on paper. But Mathur shot 1-of-4 from the field in overtime, so on a night when Harden contributed 27 points and 8 assists, he made just enough defensive plays.

“He’s trying, he’s playing harder, and he has to,” Doc Rivers said. “And we talk about it as a group, not just with James. You can’t all say that you want to win and don’t do it on both ends, and James is doing that for us. The last two or three games, he’s been great defensively and we need him to be.”

In addition to star players contributing in small ways, role players are also required to step up. And on that note, Rivers’ biggest move of the game came with 3:53 in the fourth quarter. Instead of PJ Tucker and the small-ball unit, Montrezl Harrell came into the game. That gave the Sixers a roll man as opposed to a five-out look.

Normally, the Sixers are set at center down the stretch. But one of the most important plays of the game came when Harrell got a put-back after a Maxey drive. And after the game, Harden called Harrell, who began his career with him in Houston, “a true vet.”

“I think Young Trez was just trying to make his name for himself,” Harden said. “I think Montrezl now knows who he is and does it every night, whether he’s playing 30 minutes or 15 minutes per game.”

What Harrell has primarily been throughout his career is an Offensive player. It’s unclear whether he will ever get back to the level he was at while winning Sixth Man of the Year under Rivers with the Clippers. Harrell still has excellent ball skills for a center, but he came into the game shooting 57 percent at the rim on the season. That isn’t a high enough number for an offense-minded big man.

Harrell took a step in the right direction against Indiana, shooting 8-of-9 from the field for 19 points. And yet, Harrell’s two biggest plays came on defense when Harden was beaten off the dribble by Mathurin.

Harrell finished the game with four blocks. And after the game, he spoke like someone whose rotation position has been fluid throughout the season.

“I’m blessed, man. I’m still here playing this game of basketball,” Harrell said. “I had a lot of stuff transpire and take place at the beginning of the season. So, just to be able to be out here, play this game and still call it a job is a blessing. I don’t take it for granted.”

The Sixers are 23-14, and due to short-handed wins like this, very much in the mix at the top of the Eastern Conference. They probably aren’t going to make a deep run in the Playoffs due to Harden’s defense, and Harrell’s spot in the playoff rotation is not a given either. But to get there, teams need to win games when they’re not at their best. Wednesday’s win over Indiana was a perfect example.

“Eventually, it’s going to come together for us to where we’re healthy, we catch a rhythm and get on a roll,” Harden said. “We just got to be patient with it.”

(Photo of James Harden and Bennedict Mathurin: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)