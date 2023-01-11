James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers trounced the Detroit Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night in Detroit and ten-time All-Star James Harden found himself a part of a little history in this game.

Not only did he record 16 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists for his second consecutive triple-double and third triple-double of the season, but Harden ended up passing Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 6,672nd career assist, which was his final assist of this game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button