James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers trounced the Detroit Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night in Detroit and ten-time All-Star James Harden found himself a part of a little history in this game.

Not only did he record 16 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists for his second consecutive triple-double and third triple-double of the season, but Harden ended up passing Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 6,672nd career assist, which was his final assist of this game.

Harden also joined Hall-of-Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks as the only players in team history to record at least five 15-assist games in a single season.

With Joel Embiid by his side in Philadelphia, James Harden has done an excellent job of stepping down from being the best scoring option that he was all of his years in Houston and becoming an all-around superstar playmaker.

While he was always a great passing guard while he was with the Houston Rockets, Harden has really become one of the best facilitators in the league and currently leads the league in assists at 11.0 assists per game.

Beating the Pistons on Tuesday night, the 76ers have now won 13 of their last 16 games and currently sit 3.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

James Harden and the 76ers will play their next game on Thursday night in Philadelphia against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

