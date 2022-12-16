James Harden: ‘I Changed the Game!’ Does Houston Rockets Ex Care About ‘Legacy’?

James Harden seems to realize that he is a controversial figure in the NBA … although it’s difficult to tell whether he enjoys or despises that status.

“It’s one reason I don’t really like doing interviews,” the former Houston Rockets superstar said … while, of course, doing an interview. “Because people will take the smallest thing that I say and basically screw it up and then it becomes a problem.”

