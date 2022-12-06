James Harden (foot) available Tonight vs. Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to play Monday night (8 ET, NBA League Pass) against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a right foot injury. Sixers Coach Doc Rivers told Reporters that Harden will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back.

James Harden is on a minutes restriction Tonight in his return to the Sixers’ lineup in Houston, Coach Doc Rivers says, but Rivers says he will not reveal the specific restriction. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 5, 2022

Harden has not played since Nov. 2 due after suffering an injury during the Sixers’ 121-111 loss against the Washington Wizards.

The 33-year-old Harden averaged 22 points and 10 assists in the first nine games of the season. Harden, the 2018 MVP, had seemingly recovered from lingering tightness in his left hamstring last season that decimated his explosiveness and forced him into what he called “tough times, a lot of dark moments” in his personal life during the recovery.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.