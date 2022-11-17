James Hall launches Win With Every Goal promotion with £10k grand Prize | News

James Hall is launching a Win With Every Goal promotion as the football tournament approaches, giving shoppers the chance to win a grand prize of £10,000.

There is also a £200 daily Prize up for grabs, alongside money-off vouchers and Rewards to Redeem in store, such as a bag of chocolate or bottle of Coca-Cola.

It marks the biggest campaign the Spar wholesaler has ever run in terms of value, with a reward pool worth over £100,000.

Spar customers can take part virtually on their mobile phones via www.everygoal.co.uk where they will spin a virtual wheel that will randomly select a team of the tournament.

Once their team is selected, they can choose whether they win a prize each time the team scores or concedes. They will then be alerted via text message each time it occurs and their consequential prize.

The £10,000 Prize Winner will be chosen at random at the end of the campaign.

The Spar campaign is being supported by a range of big-name suppliers including Coca-Cola, Mars, Britvic, Walkers, Red Bull, KP Snacks, Lucozade, Pringles, Batchelors, Barr, Weetabix and Andrex.

“The excitement is building, and our Win With Every Goal campaign will allow us to harness the nation’s football fever this winter as the biggest tournament of the year takes place,” said James Hall marketing manager Tom Murphy.

“Spar customers are in for a treat with a wide range of Fantastic Rewards to be won on a daily basis, as well as that golden goal of the £10,000 grand Prize that we cannot wait to present to a Lucky Winner before Christmas.

“We are aiming to drive footfall and attract new customers to Spar through this campaign while at the same time reward customer loyalty during a challenging economic period.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Abraxas Marketing, who have supported us in bringing this brilliant campaign to life, and our much-valued suppliers for their commitment to the promotion.”