James Cook scores the first NFL touchdown

Buffalo Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career NFL touchdown in Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook, the younger brother of Dalvin Cook, attended the University of Georgia.

The Bills selected Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Buffalo is 4-1 to start the NFL season and is looking like one of the top teams in the AFC.

James Cook is the first Buffalo Bill outside of quarterback Josh Allen to run for a touchdown this year. Cook, who fumbled on his first NFL carry, is expected to play a large role for the Bills this season.

James Cook’s first career touchdown should give him a confidence boost. Twitter rejoiced following Cook’s touchdown. Let’s take a look at a highlight of the play and the ensuing reaction.