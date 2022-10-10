James Cook scores the first NFL touchdown
Buffalo Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career NFL touchdown in Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook, the younger brother of Dalvin Cook, attended the University of Georgia.
The Bills selected Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Buffalo is 4-1 to start the NFL season and is looking like one of the top teams in the AFC.
James Cook is the first Buffalo Bill outside of quarterback Josh Allen to run for a touchdown this year. Cook, who fumbled on his first NFL carry, is expected to play a large role for the Bills this season.
James Cook’s first career touchdown should give him a confidence boost. Twitter rejoiced following Cook’s touchdown. Let’s take a look at a highlight of the play and the ensuing reaction.
Bill Rookies make big plays against Pittsburgh
A day of firsts for the Bills:
First career TD for Khalil Shakir
First career TD for James Cook
First career INT for Kaiir Elam
First career catch for Isaiah Hodgins
— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 9, 2022
It’s the #Bills Rookie class of 2022 game.
Kaiir Elam INT
James Cook TD run
Khalil Shakir TD, 100 total yards (receiving, KR)#BillsMafia
— Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 9, 2022
Crazy Josh Allen stat
#Bills first 16 Offensive touchdowns this season were either Josh Allen pass or Josh Allen run. James Cook’s TD is the first non-Allen TD for Bills on offense.
— Josh Barnett (@ByJoshBarnett) October 9, 2022
Media reaction
JAMES COOK! HE’S GOT HIMSELF HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN RUN! #Bills
— WGR 550 (@WGR550) October 9, 2022
Oh look… a James Cook rushing TD.
This game has everyone in on the fun.#Bills
— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 9, 2022
